Beto O’Rourke announced this morning on Twitter that he wants to pressure credit card companies and banks to “cut off the sales of weapons of war today”:

Credit cards have enabled many of America’s mass shootings in the last decade—and with Washington unwilling to act, they need to cut off the sales of weapons of war today. https://t.co/yqLHMF0EWD — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 12, 2019

They “must” do this, he says:

Banks and credit card companies must:

1⃣Refuse to take part in the sale of assault weapons.

2⃣Stop processing transactions for gun sales online & at gun shows without background checks.

3⃣Stop doing business with gun & ammo manufacturers who produce or sell assault weapons — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 12, 2019

And he’s got a petition up on his website:

If enough of us make our voices heard now, we will force banks and credit card companies to act. Add your name to this petition we’re sending Visa, Mastercard, and the big banks: https://t.co/GcNPVfVOc4 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 12, 2019

“Authoritarian nonsense” that we predict will become a Dem talking point by the end of the debate:

This is authoritarian nonsense. https://t.co/GSeitUvQDp — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 12, 2019

He is a “ghoul” though:

Beto isn't just a bad politician, but he is also a garbage human being. This is a complete smear. Private lenders allowing customers to make legal transactions have no complicity in mass shootings. Only a complete ghoul would suggest otherwise. https://t.co/ZItx0qTxpw — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 12, 2019

When people tell you who they are, believe them:

Beto wants to confiscate guns and now he wants to control what legal products you buy with your credit card. Wow. https://t.co/No3QCgKlj2 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 12, 2019

And does he even understand how these online sales are made?

Cool story bro now do cash BTW a firearm purchased online must be shipped to a Federal firearms license holder, and prior to transfer the purchaser must fill out a 4473 and pass a background check https://t.co/j3FGHiGZFC — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) September 12, 2019

Maybe gang members use credit cards so they can get frequent flyer miles?

I could be wrong, but I don't think the bad guys in Chicago (and elsewhere) are getting their guns using an Amex. https://t.co/3pLFWIEbbx — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 12, 2019

Evergreen:

And does Beto not see where this might backfire on him and other Dems?

Credit card companies coming up with partisan lists of what legal transactions you can engage in and which ones you can’t is just too damn stupid for words. Quit the race and go home, Beto. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 12, 2019

If they can suggest this. . .

They're going to do this to every legal product they dislike https://t.co/bAWnZtAfPj — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 12, 2019

. . .how soon until this happens for abortion providers?

Imagine this clown's response if conservatives said "Lets make sure that abortion clinics must only take cash!" I mean, if he is ok with that, then fine. But the sword cuts both ways. And such govt action is simply idiotic. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 12, 2019

***