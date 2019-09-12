Beto O’Rourke announced this morning on Twitter that he wants to pressure credit card companies and banks to “cut off the sales of weapons of war today”:

They “must” do this, he says:

And he’s got a petition up on his website:

“Authoritarian nonsense” that we predict will become a Dem talking point by the end of the debate:

He is a “ghoul” though:

When people tell you who they are, believe them:

And does he even understand how these online sales are made?

Maybe gang members use credit cards so they can get frequent flyer miles?

Evergreen:

And does Beto not see where this might backfire on him and other Dems?

If they can suggest this. . .

. . .how soon until this happens for abortion providers?

***

