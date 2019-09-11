What a wonderful thread put together by @ClayandBirds on the hero service dogs who served on 9/11.

THREAD ==>

Every year as we move away from the events of 9/11, I find the images of the towers falling don’t impact the way they use to. I now try to focus on individual stories from that day to help remind me of the emotions I felt. This year I want to focus on the dogs of 9/11 pic.twitter.com/8vFeAcntcp — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Roughly 300 Search and Rescue dogs were deployed to ground zero. Only 100 were equipped to handle what they encountered. Most SAR dogs weren’t trained to handle large scale operations or urban environments. 9/11 rewrote the training guide for SAR dogs — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

The most famous dog from that day was Bretagne. She was the last known SAR dog that was at ground zero. She also worked rescue missions at Katrina and Ivan. One of her greatest contributions was acting as a spokesperson for the dogs of 9/11. She died on June 7, 2016 pic.twitter.com/xNBH1fq555 — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Riley is the subject of the most famous K9 photo from 9/11. Riley was trained to find living people and was not trained to be a cadaver dog. Despite this he continued to work tirelessly. Riley passed away on 2/26/10 pic.twitter.com/zLQC60PP57 — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Appollo was the first dog at ground zero. He arrived on the seen 15 minutes after the attack. He nearly died from falling flames and only survived because he previously fell in water and was still wet. He died in November of 2006 pic.twitter.com/25RQ2lKqH4 — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Trakr was driven down from Nova Scotia by his handler. He found the last known survivor from ground zero, Genelle Guzman. When his handler, Symington, was seen on TV by his department in Canada, he was suspended for leaving without permission. Trakr died in April of 09 pic.twitter.com/Dsf2H9H953 — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Sirius is the only known K9 death. He was an explosive detection K9. He was in the S tower when the N tower was hit. His handlers last words to him were, “I think we’re in a lot of trouble. I will be back for you.” His handler locked him in his kennel before helping victims. pic.twitter.com/9JeuAh8xy2 — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Worf found the remains of two firefighters on his first day. He was immediately retired because he emotionally shutdown and quit eating. "He kind of withdrew from everything. There was so much death there, it was emotional for the dogs." – Mike Owens his handler pic.twitter.com/xqQvQyrDK3 — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Ricky was the smallest SAR dog at ground zero. This was crucial for search operations as he could reach spots other dogs couldn’t. He would frequently go places his handler couldn’t see. He worked 10 days straight on the night shift. pic.twitter.com/vCu4Dul2Sl — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Hansen arrived at ground zero months after the attack to help find remains. He worked 150 days straight. He recovered Officer Perry and Sgt. Curtin’s remains. pic.twitter.com/ZCusnaV8n4 — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Kaiser was deployed to ground zero. He worked 12 hour shifts for 10 days straight. “He injured his foot during the rescue effort. the veterinarian stitched him back up. His cries showed just how painful it was, but for the record, Kaiser was back on the job the very next day.” pic.twitter.com/3Pc5ChFDSw — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

I’m not sure if this photo is Jake (it looks like him), but Jake was a rescue dog found abandoned in the streets. His handler trained him and he served with Utah Task Force 1 at ground zero. pic.twitter.com/T2Wy1mM0bq — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Here is jake with his handler Mary Flood. He also served at Katrina pic.twitter.com/LuotJTxunl — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Woody from Ohio Task Force with handler Terry pic.twitter.com/co1DXG2KnP — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Kinsey from Texas Task Force One pic.twitter.com/3mXXV4mehZ — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Tascha from Ohio Task Force with handler Gary Flynn pic.twitter.com/iXlImwhXz6 — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Guese and handler John Patrick pic.twitter.com/2m47a9OLpL — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Unknown dog. Photo from September 15th pic.twitter.com/oDvJFtlHwA — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Thunder from Lakewood Washington. pic.twitter.com/3ehfB6gMaC — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Sage was deployed to the pentagon. It was her first mission. She found the body of the terrorist who flew flight 77 into the Pentagon pic.twitter.com/iiJYZFNpzE — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Coby and Guinness worked for 11 days on 12 hour shifts at ground zero. They found the remains of multiple people pic.twitter.com/QJ3sYQ9akl — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Joey was a therapy dog who made numerous trips to ground zero. He was a former race dog. pic.twitter.com/BCQpGkwRtd — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Tikva was a therapy dog at ground zero pic.twitter.com/ntELHAM34y — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Maryland Task Force Rescue Team pic.twitter.com/DFb8bGv2WR — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Another photo of Trakr pic.twitter.com/NYywEeu99q — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

While our government was withholding health insurance for first responders to ground zero, private pet insurance companies stepped up. https://t.co/QgBUGA77tt — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

There is a SAR memorial statue at The West Orange 9/11 Memorial in NJ. The statue features a golden retriever looking across the river pic.twitter.com/b3pdcp01C5 — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Officer Lim with Sirius. After putting his dog in his kennel, Lim went to the first tower hit. He was stuck in a collapsed room for 5 hours in the north tower. During that time the south tower fell with Sirius was in it. I just wanted to clarify that he didn’t abandon him pic.twitter.com/Xx2ii3gT1Z — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Here are some photos that im not positive of who they are. If I repost some I apologize, but they deserve it pic.twitter.com/3CWYVUOsAO — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

I have nothing to promote. Many of your local Search and Rescue organizations aren’t paid and need donations. GPS collars, food, gear, and gas are a few of their expenses. Here is the New England group https://t.co/grpZrd0dbF — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Those asking about a book, an author wrote a book about 77 of these dogs. Here is a link to their work. https://t.co/72Zv5Z9fij — Clays & Birds (@ClaysandBirds) September 11, 2019

Wow. Just, wow.

***