Weird. Donald Trump is so unpopular but the GOP just won both House elections in North Carolina:

Huge night for North Carolina. Massive win for @realDonaldTrump and conservative values. @DrGregMurphy1 and @jdanbishop CONGRATULATIONS on outstanding races and job well done—now let’s get to work! #NC09 #NC03 #NCpol — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) September 11, 2019

Shouldn’t this be bigger news?

Funny that the media isn’t reporting that the democrats and their outside groups spent $8 Million + on #NC09 (vastly outspending Republicans) and still lost tonight’s election. In #NC03, the Republican won by 25%! Great night for the good guys! #NeverGetTiredOfWinning 👍 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 11, 2019

President Trump is 100% correct here as the narrative was that Republican voters were abandoning Trump:

Greg Murphy won big, 62% to 37%, in North Carolina 03, & the Fake News barely covered the race. The win was far bigger than anticipated – there was just nothing the Fakers could say to diminish or demean the scope of this victory. So we had TWO BIG VICTORIES tonight, Greg & Dan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

And he’s right about this, too:

.@CNN & @MSNBC were all set to have a BIG victory, until Dan Bishop won North Carolina 09. Now you will hear them barely talk about, or cover, the race. Fake News never wins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Trump won both districts in 2016:

Interesting: in the other special tonight that got far less attention, #NC03, Murphy (R) won by 24.3%, actually a touch above Trump's 24.0% margin from 2016. Wouldn't have guessed that earlier today. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 11, 2019

This should worry Dems, no?

Interesting point that Murphy tied Trump's numbers in #NC03 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 11, 2019

The NC-09 race was closer, but that’s also the race that was a do-over because Republicans are accused of voter fraud:

Republicans should feel relieved they avoided a loss, but here's why Bishop's 2% win isn't encouraging: there are 35 GOP-held House seats less Republican than #NC09, per @CookPolitical PVI. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 11, 2019

Dems, be careful who you nominate:

And frankly, it's easy to see a very liberal, coastal Dem presidential nominee performing much worse than McCready (D) and Clinton among these voters. Dems underestimate how much room there still is to fall with these anti-elite voters at their own peril. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 11, 2019

Maybe Joe Biden?

One way for Dems to claw back in places like rural NC in 2020: nominate a candidate who energizes black voters. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 11, 2019

