Weird. Donald Trump is so unpopular but the GOP just won both House elections in North Carolina:
Huge night for North Carolina. Massive win for @realDonaldTrump and conservative values. @DrGregMurphy1 and @jdanbishop CONGRATULATIONS on outstanding races and job well done—now let’s get to work! #NC09 #NC03 #NCpol
— Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) September 11, 2019
Shouldn’t this be bigger news?
Funny that the media isn’t reporting that the democrats and their outside groups spent $8 Million + on #NC09 (vastly outspending Republicans) and still lost tonight’s election. In #NC03, the Republican won by 25%! Great night for the good guys! #NeverGetTiredOfWinning 👍
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 11, 2019
President Trump is 100% correct here as the narrative was that Republican voters were abandoning Trump:
Greg Murphy won big, 62% to 37%, in North Carolina 03, & the Fake News barely covered the race. The win was far bigger than anticipated – there was just nothing the Fakers could say to diminish or demean the scope of this victory. So we had TWO BIG VICTORIES tonight, Greg & Dan!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019
And he’s right about this, too:
.@CNN & @MSNBC were all set to have a BIG victory, until Dan Bishop won North Carolina 09. Now you will hear them barely talk about, or cover, the race. Fake News never wins!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019
Trump won both districts in 2016:
Interesting: in the other special tonight that got far less attention, #NC03, Murphy (R) won by 24.3%, actually a touch above Trump's 24.0% margin from 2016.
Wouldn't have guessed that earlier today.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 11, 2019
This should worry Dems, no?
Interesting point that Murphy tied Trump's numbers in #NC03
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 11, 2019
The NC-09 race was closer, but that’s also the race that was a do-over because Republicans are accused of voter fraud:
Republicans should feel relieved they avoided a loss, but here's why Bishop's 2% win isn't encouraging: there are 35 GOP-held House seats less Republican than #NC09, per @CookPolitical PVI.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 11, 2019
Dems, be careful who you nominate:
And frankly, it's easy to see a very liberal, coastal Dem presidential nominee performing much worse than McCready (D) and Clinton among these voters.
Dems underestimate how much room there still is to fall with these anti-elite voters at their own peril.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 11, 2019
Maybe Joe Biden?
One way for Dems to claw back in places like rural NC in 2020: nominate a candidate who energizes black voters.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 11, 2019
***