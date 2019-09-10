Beto O’Rourke declared in a tweet last night that “living close to work shouldn’t be a luxury for the rich,” as it’s actually “a right for everyone.”

Now, he never said this in the video clip, but what he was getting at that cities need to have even higher population densities where the wealthy and poor live side-by-side. From the video below:

“Here’s a tough thing to talk about though we must. Rich people are going to have to allow — or be forced to allow — lower income people to live near them. Which is what we fail to do in this country right now. We force lower income working Americans to drive 1, 2, 3 hours in either direction to get to their jobs. Very often minimum wage jobs that they’re working 2 or 3 of them right now. What if, as we propose to do, we invested in housing that was closer to where you work. Very often mixed income housing meaning the very wealthiest are living next to those who are not the very wealthiest in this country.”

Living close to work shouldn't be a luxury for the rich. It's a right for everyone. pic.twitter.com/lohRdoFGrH — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 10, 2019

If now there’s a right to housing that’s convenient to a job, everything is a right. “The term has no meaning at all anymore”

First of all, there is not a single person in the universe driving three hours to get to a minimum wage job. Second, if living near your job is a "right," then literally anything and everything is a right. The term has no meaning at all anymore. https://t.co/zkabx1NsIx — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 10, 2019

Maybe he’s going to try to ad an amendment?

A "right", as in it is or should be written into the Constitution? — Eric H. (@ericinva) September 10, 2019

That’s exactly what he’s trying to do:

You can't simply declare things to be "rights" and then expect to use Other People's Money to buy them for you. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) September 10, 2019

Is there anything in your remarkably warped world view that does not qualify as a "right"? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 10, 2019

Keep in mind, everything he says about high-density housing is what cities like San Francisco are opposing:

These same clowns in places like San Francisco refuse to allow high density housing. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2019

It’s like Dems are trying to outdo each other with different ways to control our lives:

The competition for dumbest rationale for state control of EVERYTHING Is truly helpful in reminding normal Americans not to give these clowns power https://t.co/XewKEJKGmF — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) September 10, 2019

And we do have some question’s for Beto’s wealthy father-in-law:

His father in law built in El also moving the poorer people out of their barrios and Beto was on the council supporting it. Now this. What a complete loser this guy is. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 10, 2019

“Straight up clown”:

Like… what a straight up clown. He has to know better. And his point isn’t even a bad one. Housing shouldn’t be so expensive that normal people can’t afford to live near where they work. But he can’t just say that. Nope, now it’s an imaginary right. — Josh Perry🤘 (@MrJoshPerry) September 10, 2019

