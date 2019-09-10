Beto O’Rourke declared in a tweet last night that “living close to work shouldn’t be a luxury for the rich,” as it’s actually “a right for everyone.”

Now, he never said this in the video clip, but what he was getting at that cities need to have even higher population densities where the wealthy and poor live side-by-side. From the video below:

“Here’s a tough thing to talk about though we must. Rich people are going to have to allow — or be forced to allow — lower income people to live near them. Which is what we fail to do in this country right now. We force lower income working Americans to drive 1, 2, 3 hours in either direction to get to their jobs. Very often minimum wage jobs that they’re working 2 or 3 of them right now. What if, as we propose to do, we invested in housing that was closer to where you work. Very often mixed income housing meaning the very wealthiest are living next to those who are not the very wealthiest in this country.”

Watch:

If now there’s a right to housing that’s convenient to a job, everything is a right. “The term has no meaning at all anymore”

Maybe he’s going to try to ad an amendment?

That’s exactly what he’s trying to do:

Keep in mind, everything he says about high-density housing is what cities like San Francisco are opposing:

It’s like Dems are trying to outdo each other with different ways to control our lives:

And we do have some question’s for Beto’s wealthy father-in-law:

“Straight up clown”:

***

