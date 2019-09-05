At last night’s climate change town hall, Bernie Sanders said that there are too many people in the world and that if elected president he would overturn the Mexico City policy that prevents U.S. taxpayer money being used to fund abortions overseas:

Democrat Voter: There are too many humans on earth. Bernie: I agree. We need to fund abortions to poor, third world countries. This is absolutely horrifying. pic.twitter.com/B2SBT053mz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2019

No babies for you!

Yuck. Bernie says yes to abortions related to population control for the climate’s sake. pic.twitter.com/Hw8d5yijCe — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 5, 2019

But this is always where Dems were headed:

This really escalated. Yang: We need to confiscate cars. Kamala: Ban straws! No more red meat! Biden: the Green New Deal doesn’t go far enough. Bernie: we need more abortions to slow population growth to address climate change. https://t.co/5bW1LTA57F — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 5, 2019

***

