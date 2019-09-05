At last night’s climate change town hall, Bernie Sanders said that there are too many people in the world and that if elected president he would overturn the Mexico City policy that prevents U.S. taxpayer money being used to fund abortions overseas:

But this is always where Dems were headed:

