So, will this come up at CNN’s climate town hall tonight?

The Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas…may all be in our prayers now. Millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land is not a wacky idea; it is a creative use of the power of the mind. Two minutes of prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 4, 2019

Of course, this isn’t going over well with libs who think it’s totally fine to mock religious people:

This should 100% disqualify you from being taken seriously in a presidential primary https://t.co/edJ3hUi3QR — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) September 4, 2019

So your creative mind powers made Dorian sit on top of the Bahamas and cause massive destruction there instead of destroying Florida? Okely dokely. https://t.co/Uvuu0lwmid — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) September 4, 2019

Then stay off Twitter and out of public view and visualize yourself to the Presidency https://t.co/X445kFRu9s — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) September 4, 2019

sure it’s easy to scoff at this but it’s really just “thoughts and prayers” in a few more words https://t.co/QoGqyOVQpE — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 4, 2019

This woman’s fantastical thinking is dangerous. https://t.co/n4zgBiyCBK — Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) September 4, 2019

Why did you wait til now? https://t.co/lF9r7JWxfu — Matt Schwartz (@SchwartzChron) September 4, 2019

Have you visualized your poll numbers coming up yet? https://t.co/XUmaOuybuS — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) September 4, 2019

Way to have a big tent there, guys:

It is less crazy than socialism, so 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) September 4, 2019

