President Trump tweeted out this video, but keep your eyes on the bull at about the 21-second mark:
Thank you for the support as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/qKgwRMSgcf
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019
Yep! That’s exactly what’s going on:
In which POTUS tweets a video featuring a silhouette of a bull's testicles swinging back and forth (go to 0:21). https://t.co/oJRMRfbBgI
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 28, 2019
Vox’s Aaron Rupar made a handy edit that you can send to your friends:
Here's the part of the video Trump tweeted on Wednesday in which an animated bull's testicles can be seen swinging wildly https://t.co/jHSnUCU8MH pic.twitter.com/2w1UOld6DL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2019
