President Trump tweeted out this video, but keep your eyes on the bull at about the 21-second mark:

Thank you for the support as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/qKgwRMSgcf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Yep! That’s exactly what’s going on:

In which POTUS tweets a video featuring a silhouette of a bull's testicles swinging back and forth (go to 0:21). https://t.co/oJRMRfbBgI — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 28, 2019

Vox’s Aaron Rupar made a handy edit that you can send to your friends:

Here's the part of the video Trump tweeted on Wednesday in which an animated bull's testicles can be seen swinging wildly https://t.co/jHSnUCU8MH pic.twitter.com/2w1UOld6DL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2019

