Is this true or not? Is it even bad? Who knows. We have zero context for it. But resistance Twitter is pretty psyched about it even though it’s just a single anonymous source:
A source close to Deutsche Bank says Trump’s tax returns show he pays very little income tax and, more importantly, that his loans have Russian co-signers.
If true, that explains every kind word Trump has ever said about Russia and Putin. @TheLastWord 10pm
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 28, 2019
Video here:
BREAKING: A source tells @Lawrence that Trump had co-signers on his Deutsche Bank loans: Russian billionaires close to Putin. pic.twitter.com/TeB7S0bJaT
— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) August 28, 2019
And here’s O’Donnell telling the news to Rachel Maddow:
BREAKING: MSNBC reports that Donald Trump obtained business loans by having Russian oligarchs as co-signers: "The source close to Deutsche Bank has told me that Donald Trump's loan documents … show that he has co-signers … and that they are Russian Oligarchs." pic.twitter.com/RdIC9bNIOP
— Harry Cherry (@TheHarryCherry) August 28, 2019
This seems like a pretty explosive charge to make with only one source. Let’s see if it hold up, at all:
On his show, @Lawrence said that the "Russian co-signers" were "Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin."
If not true, this would follow every other false claim that @lawence & his colleagues have promoted about Trump, Russia and Putin for the last 2+ years. We'll see. https://t.co/wIR0HhHrt4
— Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 28, 2019
***