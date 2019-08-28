The new USA Today–Suffolk University poll is out and billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer “is backed by one respondent, or .24% of the sample”:

It could be worse, though:

To show you how sill the DNC rules are, if only 6 people backed Steyer, he wouldn’t qualify. But 7 would have gotten him onto the debate stage:

Today is the deadline and there’s one poll left:

