The new USA Today–Suffolk University poll is out and billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer “is backed by one respondent, or .24% of the sample”:

In our new @USATODAY @Suffolk_U poll, @TomSteyer is backed by one respondent, or .24% of the sample–below the 2% threshold he needed to be assured a place at the debate in two weeks. Biden maintains his wide lead https://t.co/mwIVJsDtN6 — Susan Page (@SusanPage) August 28, 2019

It could be worse, though:

Small sample, but still: Seven candidates–Bullock de Blasio Delaney Gillibrand Klobuchar Messam Sestak–were not backed by any–that is, zero–respondents.https://t.co/SB5srNlsf7 — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 28, 2019

To show you how sill the DNC rules are, if only 6 people backed Steyer, he wouldn’t qualify. But 7 would have gotten him onto the debate stage:

By the way, with a sample size of n=424, DNC rules dictate that if 6 or fewer people had supported Steyer he’d miss the debate, but if 7 or more people supported him, he’d be in this is… stupid https://t.co/xc8i9dcEEM — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 28, 2019

Today is the deadline and there’s one poll left:

New @USATODAY/@Suffolk_U poll is another whiff for Tom Steyer, who was at 0%. So we're still at 10 candidates for next month's debate, pending the @QuinnipiacPoll release at 8 a.m. The poll shows Biden (32%) leading Warren (14%) and Sanders (12%).https://t.co/J5eFnzG5dA — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) August 28, 2019

