Congratulations to the team from River Ridge, Louisiana, the 2019 Little League World Series champions:
"Louisiana is your Little League World Series Champion!" #LLWS pic.twitter.com/qtnhWEs3sB
— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 25, 2019
Enjoy the moment, kids:
What a moment!
Louisiana wins its first ever #LLWS title 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WVF4WtjCiC
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2019
They earned a shout-out from Saints star QB Drew Brees:
And from President Donald Trump, thanks to this tweet from Rep. Steve Scalise:
WORLD CHAMPS! Congratulations to Louisiana’s River Ridge team on winning the @LittleLeague World Series!! So proud of this history-making team—our first-ever #LLWS champions. Way to represent 🇺🇸 and Louisiana!
Next up → How about a trip to the @WhiteHouse, @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/LUuz2bF149
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 25, 2019
Pack your bags, kids . . . you’re going to D.C.:
Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House! https://t.co/Qadi7uD5U4
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019
Fantastic.
***
