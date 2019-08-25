Congratulations to the team from River Ridge, Louisiana, the 2019 Little League World Series champions:

"Louisiana is your Little League World Series Champion!" #LLWS pic.twitter.com/qtnhWEs3sB — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 25, 2019

Enjoy the moment, kids:

What a moment! Louisiana wins its first ever #LLWS title 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WVF4WtjCiC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2019

They earned a shout-out from Saints star QB Drew Brees:

And from President Donald Trump, thanks to this tweet from Rep. Steve Scalise:

WORLD CHAMPS! Congratulations to Louisiana’s River Ridge team on winning the @LittleLeague World Series!! So proud of this history-making team—our first-ever #LLWS champions. Way to represent 🇺🇸 and Louisiana! Next up → How about a trip to the @WhiteHouse, @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/LUuz2bF149 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 25, 2019

Pack your bags, kids . . . you’re going to D.C.:

Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House! https://t.co/Qadi7uD5U4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

Fantastic.

***

Related: