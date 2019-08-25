Congratulations to the team from River Ridge, Louisiana, the 2019 Little League World Series champions:

Enjoy the moment, kids:

They earned a shout-out from Saints star QB Drew Brees:

And from President Donald Trump, thanks to this tweet from Rep. Steve Scalise:

Pack your bags, kids . . . you’re going to D.C.:

Fantastic.

***

