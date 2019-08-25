In a response to Preet Bharara, George Conway admitted that the reason he’s supporting Joe Walsh is that he hopes it triggers “our psychologically disordered president into further demonstrating his unfitness”:
I’m very confused morally and intellectually right now. It’s a moral imperative that Trump must go. But am I now supposed to root for @WalshFreedom & @Scaramucci? Seriously? All guidance welcome. 🙏
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 26, 2019
Root for anyone who is going to trigger our psychologically disordered president into further demonstrating his unfitness.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 26, 2019
It’s more than gross:
I hear you @gtconway3d and god bless you but it feels a bit gross honestly.
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 26, 2019
Conway then doubled-down:
Trump is destined to psychologically self-destruct, and it’s going to be messy no matter what. It’s imperative we do everything we can to accelerate that process.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 26, 2019
This seems like it’s going to be Conway’s thing from now on:
So, Mr. Vice President, members of the Cabinet, members of Congress, what’s it going to take for you all to acknowledge what you and we all know: that the President of the United States is mentally unstable and unfit to serve?
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2019
Trump needs a full neuropsych workup.#TestTrumpsMind https://t.co/wk9xbUyIRC
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 26, 2019
To be continued. . .
***