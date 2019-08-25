In a response to Preet Bharara, George Conway admitted that the reason he’s supporting Joe Walsh is that he hopes it triggers “our psychologically disordered president into further demonstrating his unfitness”:

I’m very confused morally and intellectually right now. It’s a moral imperative that Trump must go. But am I now supposed to root for @WalshFreedom & @Scaramucci? Seriously? All guidance welcome. 🙏 — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 26, 2019

Root for anyone who is going to trigger our psychologically disordered president into further demonstrating his unfitness. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 26, 2019

It’s more than gross:

I hear you @gtconway3d and god bless you but it feels a bit gross honestly. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 26, 2019

Conway then doubled-down:

Trump is destined to psychologically self-destruct, and it’s going to be messy no matter what. It’s imperative we do everything we can to accelerate that process. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 26, 2019

This seems like it’s going to be Conway’s thing from now on:

So, Mr. Vice President, members of the Cabinet, members of Congress, what’s it going to take for you all to acknowledge what you and we all know: that the President of the United States is mentally unstable and unfit to serve? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2019

