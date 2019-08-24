If you’ve been reading the MSM over the past few days, you’ve been treated to a barrage of coverage over the fires in the Amazon and how what’s going on is a “massive increase over last year”:

The Amazon is often referred to as "the lungs of the planet." It's home to 10% of the world's species and creates 20% of our oxygen. There have been more than 74,000 fires in the Amazon since January, a massive increase over last year. https://t.co/rYmRqBKUMI pic.twitter.com/zGDtr2OWKg — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2019

Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest – the lungs which produces 20% of our planet’s oxygen – is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days! #ActForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/dogOJj9big — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 22, 2019

There’s just one problem with this narrative. NASA, which kind of started all of this when they posted this photo of the fires from space, said this year’s fires are at or below average “if we look back 15 years”:

But according to NASA, if we look back 15 years this year’s fire rates are at or below average. This really means in past years rates were very bad, not that this year’s rates are good, but it's important context… we were on right track until recentlyhttps://t.co/Qpnjz6TT1C — Joe Hanson (@DrJoeHanson) August 21, 2019

This NASA thing says that the fire activity in Brazil this year is normal. Is there some particular reason this particular bout of fires is getting so much attention? https://t.co/GJZu5GXCfx pic.twitter.com/QneCwe582T — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) August 23, 2019

Brazil is even using the NASA report to dunk on the alarmists:

Brazil commits a lot of resources to combat forest fires. A recently updated NASA report says that “satellite data indicated that total fire activity across the Amazon basin this year has been close to the average in comparison to the past 15 years”. https://t.co/ME6ezUVtl2 pic.twitter.com/YrWtn1JrSg — Embassy of Brazil in the USA 🇧🇷 (@BrazilinUSA) August 22, 2019

