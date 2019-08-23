After weeks and weeks of negative media stories about President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told her caucus on a conference call this afternoon that she’s still not going to begin impeachment proceedings:

You see, she needs “leverage”:

Trending

But members can do whatever they want:

Data guy Nate Silver is backing her up, noting that even if Trump were impeached he’d still finish out his term:

Of note, public opinion of impeachment has decreased as more Dems rally to the idea:

Whoops.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentPelosiTrump