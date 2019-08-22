President Donald Trump announced at the American Veterans National Convention in Louisville, Ky. that he was signing an executive order that would lead to the elimination of the student loan debt of approximately 25,000 disabled veterans:

There is already a plan in place for disabled veterans to have their student loan debt forgiven but this new order will expedite that process as only about half of those eligible took advantage of it. From Fox News:

The memo Trump signed directs the government to develop an “expedited” process so veterans can have their federal student loan debt discharged “with minimal burdens.” Currently, just half of the roughly 50,000 disabled veterans who are qualified to have their federal student loan debt forgiven have received the benefit because of a burdensome application process.

Under the current process, disabled veterans can have their debt forgiven under a loan forgiveness program, called Total and Permanent Disability Discharge, or TPD, as long as they have a VA service-connected disability rating of 100 percent. As of July, however, only about 20 percent of the eligible pool of veterans had taken advantage of the program due to the complicated nature of the application and other factors.

From the White House:

Trending

Video:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpveterans