Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan announced this morning that the Trump administration is changing the Flores settlement, a decade’s old rule that forced the government to release children who had crossed the border illegally with their parents after 20 days in custody:

Now, when a child comes across the border with a family member, the entire family can be held together, thus ending family separations:

Trending

President Trump’s goal here is to end catch-and-release:

But there is an open question on just where these families will be detained as the current (overwhelmed) system isn’t designed for it:

Of course, libs will challenge this:

Groups such as “Families Belong Together” is quite mad that the administration will now keep families together:

When the “open borders” facade is lifted, this is what you see.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: borderFlores Settlement