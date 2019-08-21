The National Weather Service announced the formation of Tropical Storm Chantal on Monday, but it’s of no danger to land. . .

Tropical Storm Chantal formed late Monday evening in the North Atlantic. This storm poses no threat to land but will produce a zone of rough seas and squalls for ships moving through that area: https://t.co/RbuhIr6NBV pic.twitter.com/MdIlAwIvZ7 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) August 21, 2019

. . . but to boats? 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg is actually headed in that direction:

If you were wondering where teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg yacht is in relation to Tropical Storm Chantal, then here's the map. I assume they are going to divert north around the storm (on an Eastward track at 22 mph). pic.twitter.com/9TjHn7ijJB — Ryan (@RyanMaue) August 21, 2019

From the looks of it, they’ll attempt to sail north of storm:

Chantal is projected to track toward the southeast:

Ruh roh. This is a potential problem for Greta. It's going south/southeast. https://t.co/lMAu4M3Ts5 — Gwendolyn Hallsmith (@ghallsmith) August 21, 2019

And you can follow here trip here in realtime:

Day 7. About halfway across the Atlantic Ocean. Very pleasant conditions. pic.twitter.com/1uRo2eomOg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 20, 2019

