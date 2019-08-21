The National Weather Service announced the formation of Tropical Storm Chantal on Monday, but it’s of no danger to land. . .
Tropical Storm Chantal formed late Monday evening in the North Atlantic. This storm poses no threat to land but will produce a zone of rough seas and squalls for ships moving through that area: https://t.co/RbuhIr6NBV pic.twitter.com/MdIlAwIvZ7
— AccuWeather (@breakingweather) August 21, 2019
. . . but to boats? 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg is actually headed in that direction:
If you were wondering where teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg yacht is in relation to Tropical Storm Chantal, then here's the map.
I assume they are going to divert north around the storm (on an Eastward track at 22 mph). pic.twitter.com/9TjHn7ijJB
— Ryan (@RyanMaue) August 21, 2019
From the looks of it, they’ll attempt to sail north of storm:
Weather update #routingforclimate pic.twitter.com/Br8OWLBDE7
— boris herrmann (@borisherrmann) August 21, 2019
Chantal is projected to track toward the southeast:
Ruh roh. This is a potential problem for Greta. It's going south/southeast. https://t.co/lMAu4M3Ts5
— Gwendolyn Hallsmith (@ghallsmith) August 21, 2019
And you can follow here trip here in realtime:
Day 7. About halfway across the Atlantic Ocean. Very pleasant conditions. pic.twitter.com/1uRo2eomOg
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 20, 2019
