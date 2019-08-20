This is a must-read thread from Opinion Editor at the Forward, Batya Ungar-Sargo who is a “lefty”:

THREAD ==>

Ok, Democrats: It's been a couple of days since 2 Congresswomen shared a cartoon by a notorious anti-Semite. Will a single one of you stand up for your Jewish constituents and the non-Jewish ones who abhor hate? Or is the new standard if Trump attacks you you're beyond reproach? https://t.co/N74fpVHdX5 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 20, 2019

(Note the retweet here by Ilhan Omar where Ungar-Sargo is accused of peddling “disingenuous antisemitism”:

A U.S. elected official sharing the work of Mondoweiss. You just hate to see it. Will any Democrats call this out or nah? pic.twitter.com/dGmSmf5WqW — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 20, 2019

Man, people out here saying this particular cartoon isn't anti-Semitic (it is) — so you would have shared it yourself? Of course you wouldn't. You didn't. So elected officials now are held to a lower standard? GTFO with that. They have Jewish constituents! — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 20, 2019

The blatant disregard for the well-being of American Jews, and the defense of that disregard as a moral virtue, is not something I thought I would see in my lifetime. It's really hard to accept that it's happening. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 20, 2019

Rep. Omar is attacking a potential ally over this awful cartoon? It’s an error, to say the least:

Add to Ilhan Omar's bag of unforced errors the fact that she chose to go after Batya Ungar-Sargon – someone could have easily been a strong ally of hers. But I guess she's just a secret Zionist agent like the rest of us. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 20, 2019

The left keeps giving Omar chances to refute the claims against her with actions and she passes on literally all of them. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 20, 2019

It’s a pattern:

it’s not that she passes on them, it’s that she runs in the opposite direction! — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) August 20, 2019

Over to you, Nancy Pelosi:

And yet there remain no consequences so… 🧐 — (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) August 20, 2019

***

