Since travel to the West Bank is in the news, shouldn’t this be getting attention?
Palestinian Authority bans LGBT activities in West Bank.
The ban came after LGBT group Al-Qaws was planing to hold a gathering for its members in Nablus. By @KhaledAbuToameh @Jerusalem_Post cc: @ronzheimer @PeterTatchell @PaulSchindler @GayCityNews https://t.co/BkzSsHCfp4
— Benjamin Weinthal (@BenWeinthal) August 18, 2019
So, when will AOC and The Squad hold a press conference to call this out?
Waiting for the joint @IlhanMN – @RashidaTlaib statement that will never come calling for a boycott….. https://t.co/AFzGjty2nH
— Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 18, 2019
Time for a boycott!
Boy just wait until AOC and the Squad hear about this — I bet they're going to demand a boycott of Palestine!
Ha ha ha just kidding, they're not going to say a word. https://t.co/Ato6g2OWhe
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 18, 2019
And here’s a friendly reminder about how LGBT folks are treated in Israel:
Tel Aviv Pride is huge. Gigantic actually. I am so thankful Israel stands firmly for LGBT rights in a region that doesnâ€™t. https://t.co/kz9Y8NK2ph
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2019
***
Related:
â€˜What the actual f***â€™? Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib double DOWN on awful by sharing work from anti-Semitic cartoonist https://t.co/DX6o5LLKa7
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 18, 2019
She MAD! Bill Maher calls anti-Israel boycott movement a â€˜bullsh*t purity testâ€™ for Dems and Rashida Tlaib just LOSES it https://t.co/NcBsq7JUis
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 18, 2019