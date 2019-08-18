Since travel to the West Bank is in the news, shouldn’t this be getting attention?

Palestinian Authority bans LGBT activities in West Bank.

The ban came after LGBT group Al-Qaws was planing to hold a gathering for its members in Nablus. By @KhaledAbuToameh @Jerusalem_Post cc: @ronzheimer @PeterTatchell @PaulSchindler @GayCityNews https://t.co/BkzSsHCfp4 — Benjamin Weinthal (@BenWeinthal) August 18, 2019

So, when will AOC and The Squad hold a press conference to call this out?

Waiting for the joint @IlhanMN – @RashidaTlaib statement that will never come calling for a boycott….. https://t.co/AFzGjty2nH — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 18, 2019

Time for a boycott!

Boy just wait until AOC and the Squad hear about this — I bet they're going to demand a boycott of Palestine! Ha ha ha just kidding, they're not going to say a word. https://t.co/Ato6g2OWhe — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 18, 2019

And here’s a friendly reminder about how LGBT folks are treated in Israel:

Tel Aviv Pride is huge. Gigantic actually. I am so thankful Israel stands firmly for LGBT rights in a region that doesnâ€™t. https://t.co/kz9Y8NK2ph — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2019

