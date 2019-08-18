Check out these photos of an attendee at a fundraiser for Democratic Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval simulating an assassination of President Donald Trump:

A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019

Wow. Remember when a rodeo clown got fired for wearing an Obama mask? Times sure have changed!

Rodeo clown who mocked Obama banned from Missouri State Fair: http://t.co/6MY3byoikd -CC — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2013

Sen. Sandoval has since apologized and said he doesn’t “condone violence toward the President or anyone else”:

Response from @SenatorSandoval: “The incident that took place is unacceptable. I don’t condone violence toward the President or anyone else. I apologize that something like this happened at my event.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 18, 2019

As has the Democratic party of Illinois:

Now @DemsforIllinois responds: “The tragedies in El Paso and Gilroy have demonstrated how hate-filled political rhetoric can fuel violence. These images are unacceptable and dangerous. The place to make our voices heard against Trump is at the ballot box.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 18, 2019

And the state’s Dem governor:

From @GovPritzker: “As our nation grapples with the epidemic of gun violence, purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong. I condemn actions like the ones displayed in the pictures because they lack the civility our politics demands.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019

Too little, too late.

***

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline.