Check out these photos of an attendee at a fundraiser for Democratic Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval simulating an assassination of President Donald Trump:

Wow. Remember when a rodeo clown got fired for wearing an Obama mask? Times sure have changed!

Sen. Sandoval has since apologized and said he doesn’t “condone violence toward the President or anyone else”:

As has the Democratic party of Illinois:

And the state’s Dem governor:

Too little, too late.

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline. 

