Antonio Basco, whose wife, Margie, was killed in the El Paso shooting earlier this month, had his car stolen and vandalized just hours after his wife’s funeral:

BREAKING from KVIA TV in El Paso: Antonio Basco, who, 24hrs ago, buried his shooting victim wife, Margie, surrounded by thousands of strangers who showed up to console him, just had his car stolen & damaged in an apparent case of theft and vandalism https://t.co/viRvqlqYME — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 18, 2019

Thousands of people attended the funeral after Mr. Basco invited the community to help him honor his wife:

This is how Antonio Basco was greeted as he made his way into his wife’s memorial “We are your family sir… We’re your family.” #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/anI3KLFoPa — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 17, 2019

The theft was first reported on Facebook by Vanessa Kondow whose husband towed his car after it was found damaged. (And we agree 100% with her last line, “Find the motherf***ers who would do this”):

Mr. Basco had been living in his car after the shooting until supporters helped him get a hotel room:

Antonio Basco hasn't left Walmart since his wife, Margie Reckard, died. He'd been living out of his car, which had broken A/C, and sleeping on the ground next to her cross to clean off the dead flowers in the am. El Paso rallied: fixed his car, got him a hotel, brought him food pic.twitter.com/CmM7mATYuy — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) August 14, 2019

El Paso will take care of Mr. Basco. But, damn. 2/ — Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) August 18, 2019

A GoFunMe has been set up to help Mr. Basco recover from all of this:

Here’s an account set up to help Mr. Basco. 3/ https://t.co/FCYmwGFk3F — Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) August 18, 2019

