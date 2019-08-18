Antonio Basco, whose wife, Margie, was killed in the El Paso shooting earlier this month, had his car stolen and vandalized just hours after his wife’s funeral:

Thousands of people attended the funeral after Mr. Basco invited the community to help him honor his wife:

The theft was first reported on Facebook by Vanessa Kondow whose husband towed his car after it was found damaged. (And we agree 100% with her last line, “Find the motherf***ers who would do this”):

Mr. Basco had been living in his car after the shooting until supporters helped him get a hotel room:

This is just awful to read:

A GoFunMe has been set up to help Mr. Basco recover from all of this:

