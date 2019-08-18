Back in 2012, the WSJ ran this op-ed based on an interview with former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton where he talked about the “certainty of punishment” as being necessary to cure gun violence:

In Chicago, where the murder rate rose 16% last year, “to try to put someone in jail for gun-related activity you really have to go the extra mile,” he says. “If there’s one crime for which there has to be a certainty of punishment, it is gun violence.” He ticks off other places where help is needed: “Oakland, Chicago, D.C., Baltimore—all have gangs whose members have no capacity for caring about life and respect for life. Someone like that? Put ’em in jail. Get ’em off the streets. Keep people safe.”

And here we are 7 years later and . . . nothing has changed in Chicago. Via Chicago Police spox Anthony Guglielmi:

Use a gun, go to jail. And then leave jail with only a misdemeanor charge:

And that dude wasn’t even the worst one in the article:

So, will Chicago prosecutors charge these guys with a misdemeanor, too?

Please do read the entire thing here from CWB Chicago. It’s eye-opening, to say the least.

