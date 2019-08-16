What could go wrong?

Dockless electric mopeds that you can rent with an app and just leave on the street made their debut in D.C. today:

Did you know the streets of DC will soon be getting dockless mopeds? The Revel mopeds will be available to rent with an app, starting this weekend. How they’ll work – and what the company is doing to cut down on inconveniences to the rest of city – ahead on News4 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/4jCZRCHQ6f — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) August 14, 2019

It’s part of a pilot program sponsored by the city:

Shared motor-driven cycles hit the streets in #All8Wards today! This is the latest pilot program to explore shared-mobility devices as an alternative to single occupancy vehicles in the District. Tell us about your ride! 🛵 🔗 https://t.co/0pUfEQ2ZKg pic.twitter.com/nlYe8hQrCA — DDOT DC (@DDOTDC) August 16, 2019

To rent one, you need a driver’s license and be at least 21:

Ahem, they are motor vehicles that have been on city streets for decades. Need to have a driver's license, be over 21, and past safe driving record check to use. Just like Zipcar, but for e-mopeds (and they top out at 30 mph). — Kenneth Baer (@KennethBaer) August 13, 2019

And watch a safety video, of course!

The scooters, however, are already a big hit with the teens who want to ride them:

Here’s one trying to use his parent’s driver’s license to rent a scooter:

Teens are fascinated by the new mopeds on D.C.’s streets. We spotted at least one teen trying to use his parent’s driver’s license to get on. pic.twitter.com/o3fufBAlXC — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) August 16, 2019

He wasn’t successful. Yet:

So far, it didn’t work for the teen https://t.co/1CWk3Qbo6t — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) August 16, 2019

And here’s one that was already vandalized:

#Revel moped vandalized on Mississippi Ave. SE. Residents say it’s disappointing to see. pic.twitter.com/nReaIu8Nub — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) August 16, 2019

And wait until the fines start piling up because people left them in the wrong place:

“If you leave your #Revel in a spot that is not legal for 24 hours and the Revel gets towed as a result – you are responsible for all related fees and fines including a $150 retrieval service fee.” https://t.co/HtQ7OWK3c3 pic.twitter.com/5CLCsyRkV5 — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) August 16, 2019

This really does seem like a bad idea, no?

