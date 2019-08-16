What could go wrong?

Dockless electric mopeds that you can rent with an app and just leave on the street made their debut in D.C. today:

It’s part of a pilot program sponsored by the city:

To rent one, you need a driver’s license and be at least 21:

And watch a safety video, of course!

The scooters, however, are already a big hit with the teens who want to ride them:

Here’s one trying to use his parent’s driver’s license to rent a scooter:

He wasn’t successful. Yet:

And here’s one that was already vandalized:

And wait until the fines start piling up because people left them in the wrong place:

This really does seem like a bad idea, no?

