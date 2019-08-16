Breaking news out of New York where a medical examiner’s office has just released the autopsy report on Jeffrey Epstein, ruling his death a suicide by hanging:

BREAKING: Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide, says he hanged himself in his jail cell — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2019

From the NYT:

Guards on their morning rounds found Mr. Epstein at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, prison officials said. He appeared to have tied a bedsheet to the top of a set of bunk beds, then knelt toward the floor with enough force that he broke several bones in his neck, officials said.

And:

The night before he was found, however, he had been left alone after his cellmate was transferred, and the two employees assigned to guard him had not checked on him for about three hours before he was found.

Officials said the employees, who have been placed on leave, were sleeping for some or all of that time.

Well, this won’t end any of the conspiracy theories: