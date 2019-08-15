There’s a petition gathering steam over oni MoveOn.org calling for New York City to rename the street in front of Trump Tower after Barack Obama:

And celebrities are helping to promote it as they think it would be really funny if Donald Trump lived on “Barack H. Obama Avenue”:

But there’s just one tiny problem with their plan: Obama isn’t dead:

First, the person that petitioners choose to be honored be deceased, and must have made “a significant contribution” to the neighborhood.

Oops.

***

 

Tags: Barack ObamaTrump Tower