There’s a petition gathering steam over oni MoveOn.org calling for New York City to rename the street in front of Trump Tower after Barack Obama:

And celebrities are helping to promote it as they think it would be really funny if Donald Trump lived on “Barack H. Obama Avenue”:

Over 80,000 Sign Petition To Have Street Outside Trump Tower Named After Obama. Please RETWEET!! https://t.co/VpVwxELu0V — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 14, 2019

I just signed! Rename Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower: "President Barack H. Obama Avenue" https://t.co/Dpy2rrL3Pq @moveon — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) August 14, 2019

'PRESIDENT BARACK H. OBAMA AVE.'? 50,000 PLUS SIGN PETITION TO RENAME STREET OUTSIDE TRUMP TOWER https://t.co/Q8UY6Df4IC — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 13, 2019

But there’s just one tiny problem with their plan: Obama isn’t dead:

First, the person that petitioners choose to be honored be deceased, and must have made “a significant contribution” to the neighborhood.

Oops.

