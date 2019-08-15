In an absolutely BANANAS interview, Jeffrey Epstein’s former bodyguard, Igor Zinoviev, told New York Magazine’s M.L. Nestel that someone helped his former employer commit suicide:
Jeffrey Epstein's bodyguard, Igor Zinoviev, on his former boss's suicide: "Somebody helped him to do that" https://t.co/pFwIg6ZYOO
— New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 14, 2019
From the interview:
Hold on. When did you find out he died?
Saturday or Sunday or whenever.
What did you think when you found that out?
What did I think?
Yeah.
Are you sure you want to hear what I am going to think?
Yeah.
Somebody helped him to do that.
You think somebody helped him kill himself?
Yeah.
Zinoviev then got scared and refused to elaborate on things he said to Nestel in a previous interview.
“Listen, you’re really smart and I’m not going to offer that over the phone right now, okay?” and “Yes. but just be careful. I’m not kidding.”:
i mean come on. https://t.co/B0R1ZOU9bt pic.twitter.com/rWytkeOgcG
— henno (@jrhennessy) August 14, 2019
And he warned Nestel that asking questions could “put yourself in big trouble”:
this interview with Epstein's former bodyguard is…!https://t.co/FEJnYTUgM2 pic.twitter.com/hTmxu6nsar
— Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) August 15, 2019
“Let that go. Seriously. Let that go.”
WTF is going on here?
***
