In an absolutely BANANAS interview, Jeffrey Epstein’s former bodyguard, Igor Zinoviev, told New York Magazine’s M.L. Nestel that someone helped his former employer commit suicide:

Jeffrey Epstein's bodyguard, Igor Zinoviev, on his former boss's suicide: "Somebody helped him to do that" https://t.co/pFwIg6ZYOO

From the interview:

Hold on. When did you find out he died?

Saturday or Sunday or whenever.

What did you think when you found that out?

What did I think?

Yeah.

Are you sure you want to hear what I am going to think?

Yeah.

Somebody helped him to do that.

You think somebody helped him kill himself?

Yeah.