Former Big Brother Celebrity contestant Anthony Scaramucci, who also spent a few days in the White House, is now the media’s No. 1 Trump expert and he’s been making the rounds over the past few days saying the president “is getting worse” and that we’re at “full-blown crazy”:

But in a podcast with his wife, the Mooch said he could still vote for Trump in 2020:

You see, after all the BS he’s spewed over the past week or so, President Trump is still the “lesser of two evils”:

Hardest hit? All the libs who thought Mooch was coming over to their side:

