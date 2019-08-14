Former Big Brother Celebrity contestant Anthony Scaramucci, who also spent a few days in the White House, is now the media’s No. 1 Trump expert and he’s been making the rounds over the past few days saying the president “is getting worse” and that we’re at “full-blown crazy”:

Until it went over the edge into full blown crazy. It’s getting worse. Ask the insiders or the journalists that are talking to them. . . https://t.co/zOZl8jlLNi — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 13, 2019

But in a podcast with his wife, the Mooch said he could still vote for Trump in 2020:

Mooch vs. Trump – Our 50th Episode is now on the @Radiodotcom app! @Scaramucci calls @realDonaldTrump’s attacks a “badge of honor” and drops a bombshell that ex-Cabinet officials want off the Trump Train. @DeidreScaramuc2 opens up on her feelings. More: https://t.co/4XOIAo6dSy pic.twitter.com/IA05sVRgdP — Mooch and the Mrs. (@moochandthemrs) August 14, 2019

You see, after all the BS he’s spewed over the past week or so, President Trump is still the “lesser of two evils”:

.@Scaramucci reveals his thought process through his feud with @realDonaldTrump. Anthony has been trying to get @POTUS’ attention regarding his behavior. Mooch also did not rule out voting for President Trump in 2020, saying he may be the “lesser of two evils.” #MoochandtheMrs https://t.co/oUnGH8KmJu — Neil A. Carousso (@NeilACarousso) August 14, 2019

Hardest hit? All the libs who thought Mooch was coming over to their side:

“….Mooch also did not rule out voting for President Trump in 2020, saying he may be the “lesser of two evils” I laugh at you “Welcome to our side, Mooch” people…. — “The Name is Bond. Dale Bond” (@daletwittin) August 14, 2019

***

Related:

Anthony Scaramucci tries to extend his 15 minutes by claiming calling someone ‘Fredo’ is ‘un-American’ https://t.co/Y63xZwa6Qg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 13, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes: Tom Arnold is glad to take credit for Anthony Scaramucci having 'turned' against Trump https://t.co/3GL6Qz6HiK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 12, 2019