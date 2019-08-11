This could be one of the dumbest tweets in the history of Twitter from a blue check, and that’s saying something.

Here’s Harvard professor Laurence Tribe getting abortion and white supremacy completely wrong:

White Supremacists oppose abortion because they fear it’ll reduce the number of white infants and thus contribute to what they fear as non-white “replacement.” Never underestimate the way these issues and agendas are linked. This turns “intersectionality” on its head. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 11, 2019

He has to know this, right?

Most white supremacists…support abortion. They think it is a way to control the population of 'undesirables'. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 11, 2019

The truth is not palatable for libs, however:

Actually, white supremacists and the alt-right are notoriously pro-abortion when it comes to minorities. But of course it’s much more convenient to ignore the eugenic leanings of early abortion-rights advocates and pretend the pro-life movement is linked to white supremacy. https://t.co/xUgZ7ksLWi — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) August 11, 2019

He’s wrong on the data, too:

This manages to stand on its head both the data (abortion reduces the black population, in particular, proportionately more than the white population) & the arguments (white nationalists tend to favor abortion & population control for precisely these reasons). https://t.co/CkgPw7CsuY — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 11, 2019

Facts matter:

This is incredibly ignorant and completely backwards. According to the CDC, African Americans made up 36% of abortions in 2015 despite only making up ~13.4% of the population. Minorities made up the majority of abortions. https://t.co/DAJRLI91r2 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 11, 2019

And this is just horrifying:

In 2015,NYC pregnancy outcomes statistics showed👉🏾23,116 black babies were born while 25,698 were aborted.

More killed than born. A black baby is 2.7 times more likely to be aborted than a white baby. But don’t let facts get in the way of your pre-packaged narrative😏 pic.twitter.com/m7AyYn7QtK — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) August 11, 2019

Over to you, Harvard:

Laurence Tribe is on the faculty of the most prestigious university in America. That epitomizes our university system perfectly. https://t.co/xtkjWlBmPb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 11, 2019

And evergreen:

***