Remember when this clown, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, banned meat in public schools on Monday to promote healthy eating and to fight global warming?

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio introduces “Meatless Mondays” in public schools to fight “global warming.” Public servants always act as if they know better than us. They don’t. They just work for us—yet they have the audacity to tell us how to eat. pic.twitter.com/PPp1mmdxtw — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) March 12, 2019

Well, now that’s he’s running for president, here he is eating a corn dog, which he now calls “health food”:

The mayor gets his first food of the day: an original corn dog. “This is health food,” he says. I’m told he plans to eat a lot today. pic.twitter.com/rH4fWCGX9O — Kim Norvell (@KimNorvellDMR) August 11, 2019

So, corn dogs will be on the menu in NYC public schools next year?

Big news: de Blasio has a corn dog! pic.twitter.com/UAjzKxPCK5 — Paige Godden (@PaigeGodden) August 11, 2019

And what’s with the creepy way he’s eyeing this meat on a stick?

Find you someone who looks at you the way @BilldeBlasio looks at a corn dog 😍 [photo cred @IAStartingLine] pic.twitter.com/sOd2No19wd — Sarah Shambrook (@sarahshambrook) August 11, 2019

It could have been worse:

Can't wait to see de Blasio eat an Iowa corn dog with a fork. — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) May 3, 2019

The mayor is also a fan of “Totchos,” a combination of nachos and tater tots:

I never thought I’d say this, but I think it’s time: I STRONGLY endorse Totchos. #IowaStateFair pic.twitter.com/LhLuIAVjto — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 11, 2019

The candidate polling at near-zero also embarrassed himself while attempting carnival games. Have you ever seen someone throw a football this badly?

Never give up, folks! I dedicate this win to all the dads whose kids grew up too fast. #IowaStateFair pic.twitter.com/nQwocFD7VD — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 11, 2019

He’s pretty bad at basketball, too:

This isn’t going quite as planned…but we’re just warming up! #IowaStateFair pic.twitter.com/GK06pNlqdp — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 11, 2019

Of course the guy who calls everyone “comrade” was pretty good at soccer:

.@BilldeBlasio wins a black stuffed bulldog for making two soccer goals at the MLS stand. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3hx5nMXdQP — Kim Norvell (@KimNorvellDMR) August 11, 2019

