Remember when this clown, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, banned meat in public schools on Monday to promote healthy eating and to fight global warming?

Well, now that’s he’s running for president, here he is eating a corn dog, which he now calls “health food”:

So, corn dogs will be on the menu in NYC public schools next year?

And what’s with the creepy way he’s eyeing this meat on a stick?

It could have been worse:

The mayor is also a fan of “Totchos,” a combination of nachos and tater tots:

The candidate polling at near-zero also embarrassed himself while attempting carnival games. Have you ever seen someone throw a football this badly?

He’s pretty bad at basketball, too:

Of course the guy who calls everyone “comrade” was pretty good at soccer:

