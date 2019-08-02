Wow. Wow. Wow.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s controversial chief of staff,Â Saikat Chakrabarti, as well as her comms director, Corbin Trent are leaving to pursue other opportunities:
SCOOP: @AOCâ€˜s chief of staff @saikatc and comms director @corbintrent are leaving her office. Happy Friday https://t.co/WWMUxEgUYe via @theintercept
— Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) August 2, 2019
Chakrabarti will reportedly be replaced by AOC’s legislative affairs director,Â Ariel Eckblad, who had just returned from 12 weeks of parental leave:
Ariel Eckblad, 31, the congresswomanâ€™s legislative director…will help steer Ocasio-Cortez as one of the most high-profile members of Congress.https://t.co/VIMHI3lBjP pic.twitter.com/U4NFlJRhBv
— She the People (@_shethepeople) March 4, 2019
Eckblad had worked for Sen. Kamala Harris in the past:
Ariel Eckblad, AOCâ€™s new chief of staff, presumably has thoughts about what the future of Democratic Party Foreign Policy should be…https://t.co/mIQ8JOHiFn pic.twitter.com/lWUNghA21V
— Michael (@Michael_Youhana) August 2, 2019
And here’s a good thread from the Washington Examiner of some ofÂ Chakrabarti’s low-lights:
.@AOC's now former chief of staff was considered controversial for several instances, including what @PhilipAKlein called "killing" the Green New Deal by saying it was first and foremost designed to reform the economy, not handle climate change.https://t.co/4E7DoECBl8
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 2, 2019
.@saikatc was also criticized for potentially idolizing ethnocentric fascist totalitarianism, per @TomRtweets, after wearing a shirt with the visage of Subhas Chandra Bose.
Bose was notable for his allegiance to WWII Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.https://t.co/fN5uv4APhc
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 2, 2019
He was dragged by the @HouseDemocrats official account for accusing @RepDavids of perpetuating racism and told to "Keep Her Name Out Of Your Mouth."
The exchange led to more disarray among Democrats on Twitter.https://t.co/q9Nfo6iiit
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 2, 2019
Good riddance.
