Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s controversial chief of staff,Â Saikat Chakrabarti, as well as her comms director, Corbin Trent are leaving to pursue other opportunities:

Chakrabarti will reportedly be replaced by AOC’s legislative affairs director,Â Ariel Eckblad, who had just returned from 12 weeks of parental leave:

Eckblad had worked for Sen. Kamala Harris in the past:

And here’s a good thread from the Washington Examiner of some ofÂ Chakrabarti’s low-lights:

Good riddance.

