It appears that CNN reporter Rebecca Buck has caught Rep. Tulsi Gabbard lying about the number of donors she has on her campaign website as she attempts to reach the minimum number ahead of the next debate in September. Earlier today, Gabbard’s website said she was at 128, 408 donors:

This is an important number because qualification for the next debate is at 130,000 donors. Via Vox:

Candidates must meet both a polling and donor threshold: At least 2 percent in four national DNC-approved polls and at least 130,000 unique donors, coming from at least 400 unique donors in 20 or more states.

But hours later, Gabbard’s reported number of donors had dropped to 128,403 donors:

And it’s not just fuzzy math:

According to this, Gabbard’s website is coded to generate a random number that maxes out at 128,453 donors:

The website will also trick you if you donate:

And the word for this is “scam”:

***

