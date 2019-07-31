DNC Chairman Tom Perez was the opening act at last night’s Dem debate where he said “climate change threatens our universe.” Yeah, we’re confused, too:

 

But that wasn’t the worst of it. The Chairman of the Party of Science then joked that voters should totally date more than one person at a time and that’s OK:

What a disaster, and it will repeat in a little less than 8 hours from the publishing of this post.

