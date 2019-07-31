In a preview of what’s to come at tonight’s debate, 2020 Dem frontrunner went directly at Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker for their support of Medicare for all as a replacement for Obamacare:

Let's clear up the confusion about Medicare for All. We have the facts: ❌Costs 30x more than @JoeBiden’s plan

❌Only fully paid for by raising middle class taxes

❌No option to keep your current insurance from your employer@JoeBiden has a better plan: https://t.co/9MWt84GzyT pic.twitter.com/04WTlXVyCd — Team Joe (@TeamJoe) July 31, 2019

Joe Biden, the voice of reason?

Obamacare was pitched as a middle way on health care, and was still a challenge to pass. A decade later, Democrats are embracing the radicalism that Obama rejected:https://t.co/ACgNor6lEi — Peter Suderman (@petersuderman) July 31, 2019

He even got an assist from the NYT’s Paul Krugman:

Well, I found last night's debate bitterly disappointing. I had hoped that Warren would use the occasion to start climbing out of the hole she's stumbled into on health care. Instead she dug it deeper 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 31, 2019

Health care policy is something we understand very well, because every other advanced country already has universal coverage. And what we learn is that there are multiple ways to get there; you don't have to go pure single-payer 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 31, 2019

We also know that support for Medicare-for-All falls off a lot if you tell people it means abolishing private insurance. So the smart policy is one that gives people an option, and there are several plans out there — now including one from Harris — that do that 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 31, 2019

And Boston Globe columnist Michael Cohen called it “political malpractice” that none of the candidates went after Trump for “scrapping Obamacare”:

It’s political malpractice that a federal court is on the verge of scrapping Obamacare and Democrats are spending their time debating a politically toxic health care proposal that has zero chance of becoming law https://t.co/IasoYmxQGt — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 31, 2019

Maybe he’ll get his wish tonight?

