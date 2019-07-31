In a preview of what’s to come at tonight’s debate, 2020 Dem frontrunner went directly at Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker for their support of Medicare for all as a replacement for Obamacare:

Joe Biden, the voice of reason?

He even got an assist from the NYT’s Paul Krugman:

And Boston Globe columnist Michael Cohen called it “political malpractice” that none of the candidates went after Trump for “scrapping Obamacare”:

Maybe he’ll get his wish tonight?

***

