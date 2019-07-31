Imagine that. . .

After bringing attention to a notorious location in Baltimore littered with debris, independent journalist Kimberly Klackin reports that a private contractor is now on the scene removing the debris:

Breaking News- A private contractor is currently at the location most of the videos were filmed with trucks & men in protective gear removing large debris. Company from Reisterstown, Maryland. Residents have yet to hear from city. And, I've always wanted to say "Breaking News" — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 31, 2019

If Klacki worked for a newspaper, libs would be crediting her for bringing this situation to light:

You should be very proud that you helped make this happen by bringing attention to Baltimore. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 31, 2019

You deserve all the credit for that being done — Stormy Dog (@StormyDog73) July 31, 2019

So, Trump's one tweet this week got more done for the citizens in @RepCummings #md7 district than #ElijahCummings has done for his constituents in over 20 years. — triggerpoint2018 (@triggerpoint201) July 31, 2019

Wonderful!! You are doing more that Cummings has ever done in 30 years!! — DBZDoll👌🏼🇺🇸👠 (@DBZDoll) July 31, 2019

Sunlight, it works every time:

The sunlight is already disinfecting the problem.

What do you know? https://t.co/swVP1gdpN7 — Sassy Scarlett (@Southrngirl77) July 31, 2019

And will President Trump get any credit?

I credit @realDonaldTrump for this sudden aggressive improvement in the health and safety of #Baltimore residents. The President of the United States gave voice to the scorn of ALL Americans for a disgusting city where men murder each other amidst the trash and rats.#MAGA https://t.co/qJPJZfktie — Ivan Throne (@IvanThrone) July 31, 2019

***

