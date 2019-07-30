HUD official Lynne Patton was on a tear last night on Fox News when she dropped this truth bomb on the $16 billion in federal grants given to Elijah Cummings’ district in 2018 alone. Where and how did that money get spent?

MUST WATCH: @LynnePatton on Baltimore "President @realDonaldTrump has given $16B in 2018 ALONE to Elijah Cummings's district in federal grants…" Where did it go? pic.twitter.com/c6xpRMBdWv — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) July 30, 2019

But the real fire came in Patton’s response to this tweet from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio:

Al Sharpton

Elijah Cummings

Ilhan Omar

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ayanna Pressley

Rashida Tlaib

Maxine Waters

John Lewis

Frederica Wilson

Barack Obama@realDonaldTrump Is this really your campaign strategy? Attack as many people of color as possible? You are a disgrace. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 29, 2019

Fact check: TRUE! President Trump and the administration have been attacking his “LAME WHITE A**” for many of these same issues:

No, because he also attacked your LAME WHITE ASS for the exact same thing the above non-white politicians have done for THEIR districts, which is #NADA.@POTUS gave @RepCummings over $16 BILLION last year for his district alone. Where is that AND our $30M/week to @NYCHA going? pic.twitter.com/dVGHiXOf2E — 🇺🇸 Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) July 30, 2019

For example, Patton is spearheading HUD’s work in NYC to bring some accountability to the $30 million that’s sent to NYC EACH WEEK for public housing that’s failing residents:

This is called irresponsible journalism. I didn’t “distance” myself. What I said was that Trump appointed me to FIRST prioritize decent, safe & sanitary housing. Right now, that means working w/@SecretaryCarson’s federal monitor to remove RATS the size of CATS from @NYCHA. https://t.co/qWLhK8m7Wg — Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) July 23, 2019

And Patton retweeted this video:

We are back at the Washington Houses in Harlem! More videos of rats and now maggots in stairwells? One mom says rats are climbing up to the 14th floor! And according to the federal monitor, there is one exterminator for 1400 apartments. @pix11news #monicamakesithappen 545 pm pic.twitter.com/uaYn8N9QQ6 — Monica Morales (@monicamoralestv) July 25, 2019

As we told you back in February, Patton got stuck in an elevator as she was touring public housing in NYC:

HUD's Lynne Patton got stuck in an elevator while touring NYC public housing to see how federal money is being spent https://t.co/4Nn9RTmSF4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 19, 2019

