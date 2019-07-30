Behind every photo, there’s a story. In this case, it’s the story of how a twice-arrested illegal immigrant from Honduras used a 2-year-old he borrowed from a friend (if that’s to be believed) in an effort to get released after capture at the southern border:

A #BorderPatrol agent holds a migrant child at the Central Processing Facility in Donna, TX. Behind the photo: On July 17, McAllen USBP agents encountered a group of 12 people comprised of family units and unaccompanied children who turned themselves in. pic.twitter.com/NsQVKIJyuA — CBP (@CBP) July 30, 2019

Record checks revealed an individual traveling with his alleged son had 2 previous immigration arrests in El Paso Sector just in the past month. Given the recent apprehensions and the age of the child, Agents requested the assistance of HSI to administer a rapid DNA test. — CBP (@CBP) July 30, 2019

“The man admitted that it is common knowledge in Honduras that if you bring a child, you will be released.”

The test revealed there is no parent-child relationship. The man admitted he was not the child’s father, but knew the mother and had permission to the take the child. The man admitted that it is common knowledge in Honduras that if you bring a child, you will be released. — CBP (@CBP) July 30, 2019

Now, how exactly are we supposed to find this kid’s real parents?

