Behind every photo, there’s a story. In this case, it’s the story of how a twice-arrested illegal immigrant from Honduras used a 2-year-old he borrowed from a friend (if that’s to be believed) in an effort to get released after capture at the southern border:

“The man admitted that it is common knowledge in Honduras that if you bring a child, you will be released.”

Now, how exactly are we supposed to find this kid’s real parents?

