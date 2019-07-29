Kamala Harris unveiled a new plan to bribe voters into supporting her that included debt forgiveness for “Pell Grant recipients” who already have enough money to start a business but not pay their student loans. Or something:

Yesterday I announced that, as president, I’ll establish a student loan debt forgiveness program for Pell Grant recipients who start a business that operates for three years in disadvantaged communities. https://t.co/ldwuC9RiIE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2019

And this plan didn’t go over very well, especially with some libs:

This is a terrible plan. https://t.co/Xo2IaY6CSL — Will Smith (@willsmith) July 28, 2019

Let the mocking begin:

today i am announcing that as president i will establish a health insurance program that provides free care to anyone who is sick on less than 5 occasions in their lifetime https://t.co/zpkcRCke29 — olga lexell (@runolgarun) July 28, 2019

Yesterday I announced that, as president, I'll establish a student loan debt forgiveness program for anyone who can survive the Cave of Wonders and learn that the greatest version of yourself is the *real* you. https://t.co/IEb78gSQTw — 💰🤔🤟🏻🌊 (@soulkhan) July 28, 2019

If I have the 400K to operate a business then I would have the money to pay off my loans…. https://t.co/ZaiAea54at — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) July 28, 2019

Even Twitter Moments dunked on her:

Presidential hopeful @KamalaHarris' proposal to forgive student loans for Pell Grant recipients has left many confused. https://t.co/N6FD4tpert — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 28, 2019

Others commented on how few people this would actually help:

lol wtf is this, full jubilee or gtfo https://t.co/WLBXkrhHne — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) July 28, 2019

Congrats to like a half dozen people 5-7 years from now https://t.co/EdbO5qcSXC — luke oneil (@lukeoneil47) July 28, 2019

Lmao just count the qualifiers here, someday this tweet should be in a museum https://t.co/Dqk0r0nUDp — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) July 28, 2019

Prediction: She would walk this back:

Which means she's going to walk this back in 2 days. https://t.co/mQ1JGhkTdv — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 28, 2019

Someone even made an “Oddly Specific Kamala Harris Policy Generator”:

Oddly Specific Kamala Harris Policy Generator. Click "Randomize" and let us know your proposal!https://t.co/otfCKVf8hP — Neoliberal 🌐 (@ne0liberal) July 29, 2019

An example of this hilarious nonsense that it spits out:

"Yesterday, I announced that, as president, I'll establish a stem cell research program for underprivileged groups who open a buffet that operates for 12 days in Mount Rushmore." https://t.co/kCoOAF47iS — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 29, 2019

And, as predicted, she’s clarifying it:

I want to thank everyone for your feedback and clarify some confusion. We have an opportunity gap in our country, and one thing we need to do is support Black entrepreneurs. I have a plan to do that on multiple fronts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2019

Student loan relief for Pell Grant recipients is just one component of our plan to reduce the opportunity gap for Black entrepreneurs—along with $12 billion in direct capital. We can ensure Black entrepreneurs have a real shot at starting small businesses. https://t.co/ldwuC9RiIE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2019

