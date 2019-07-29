Kamala Harris unveiled a new plan to bribe voters into supporting her that included debt forgiveness for “Pell Grant recipients” who already have enough money to start a business but not pay their student loans. Or something:
Yesterday I announced that, as president, I’ll establish a student loan debt forgiveness program for Pell Grant recipients who start a business that operates for three years in disadvantaged communities. https://t.co/ldwuC9RiIE
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2019
And this plan didn’t go over very well, especially with some libs:
This is a terrible plan. https://t.co/Xo2IaY6CSL
— Will Smith (@willsmith) July 28, 2019
Let the mocking begin:
today i am announcing that as president i will establish a health insurance program that provides free care to anyone who is sick on less than 5 occasions in their lifetime https://t.co/zpkcRCke29
— olga lexell (@runolgarun) July 28, 2019
Yesterday I announced that, as president, I'll establish a student loan debt forgiveness program for anyone who can survive the Cave of Wonders and learn that the greatest version of yourself is the *real* you. https://t.co/IEb78gSQTw
— 💰🤔🤟🏻🌊 (@soulkhan) July 28, 2019
If I have the 400K to operate a business then I would have the money to pay off my loans…. https://t.co/ZaiAea54at
— ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) July 28, 2019
Even Twitter Moments dunked on her:
Presidential hopeful @KamalaHarris' proposal to forgive student loans for Pell Grant recipients has left many confused. https://t.co/N6FD4tpert
— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 28, 2019
Others commented on how few people this would actually help:
Downright surgical. https://t.co/zh7SbPaaso
— Tom Philpott (@tomphilpott) July 28, 2019
lol wtf is this, full jubilee or gtfo https://t.co/WLBXkrhHne
— Jason Linkins (@dceiver) July 28, 2019
Congrats to like a half dozen people 5-7 years from now https://t.co/EdbO5qcSXC
— luke oneil (@lukeoneil47) July 28, 2019
Lmao just count the qualifiers here, someday this tweet should be in a museum https://t.co/Dqk0r0nUDp
— Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) July 28, 2019
Prediction: She would walk this back:
Which means she's going to walk this back in 2 days. https://t.co/mQ1JGhkTdv
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 28, 2019
Someone even made an “Oddly Specific Kamala Harris Policy Generator”:
Oddly Specific Kamala Harris Policy Generator. Click "Randomize" and let us know your proposal!https://t.co/otfCKVf8hP
— Neoliberal 🌐 (@ne0liberal) July 29, 2019
An example of this hilarious nonsense that it spits out:
"Yesterday, I announced that, as president, I'll establish a stem cell research program for underprivileged groups who open a buffet that operates for 12 days in Mount Rushmore." https://t.co/kCoOAF47iS
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 29, 2019
And, as predicted, she’s clarifying it:
I want to thank everyone for your feedback and clarify some confusion. We have an opportunity gap in our country, and one thing we need to do is support Black entrepreneurs. I have a plan to do that on multiple fronts.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2019
Student loan relief for Pell Grant recipients is just one component of our plan to reduce the opportunity gap for Black entrepreneurs—along with $12 billion in direct capital. We can ensure Black entrepreneurs have a real shot at starting small businesses. https://t.co/ldwuC9RiIE
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2019
***