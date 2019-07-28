Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez, next in line for Governor of Puerto Rico after Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigns on August 2, doesn’t want the job:

Sec. Vázquez is hoping Gov. Rosselló nominates someone to replace now-former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marínby by Aug. 2 to fill the role (Rivera resigned over the leaked chats):

And even if Vázquez were to become governor, there are already protests planned:

Or maybe Congress should step in and let Donald Trump appoint an interim governor?

***

Tags: Puerto Rico