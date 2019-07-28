Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez, next in line for Governor of Puerto Rico after Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigns on August 2, doesn’t want the job:

BREAKING: Woman set to be Puerto Rico's next governor says she doesn't want the job as U.S. territory reels from political crisis. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 28, 2019

Sec. Vázquez is hoping Gov. Rosselló nominates someone to replace now-former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marínby by Aug. 2 to fill the role (Rivera resigned over the leaked chats):

Ms. Vázquez, we’ve asked your spokeswoman for an interview with you but were told you weren’t available. Given your tweet today, do you plan to resign in order to not be constitutionally obligated to assume the Governors office? https://t.co/K4NA9ARVFk — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 28, 2019

And even if Vázquez were to become governor, there are already protests planned:

Thread: On the ground here in #PuertoRico, it's very hard to see a candidate who could assume the governorship on an interim basis after @ricardorossello steps down on 2 August that would be acceptable both to the protesters & to Rosselló & the PNP grandees in Congress… — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 28, 2019

…There is a major demonstration planned out of @wandavazquezg's office tomorrow so, even if she had assumed the role (which she says she does not want), she would have likely been confronted with major unrest… — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 28, 2019

…Thus far, I do not see a lot of awareness among PR's congress that the Puerto Rican political dynamic & system as it existed before is now dead. Should Rosselló attempt to name a Sec of State to assume the governorship who is tainted by corruption, expect demos to continue… — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 28, 2019

…Far from quieting down, the transition process & runup to next year's elections are fraught with peril, both for the protesters, who have found their voice & their power & don't want to lose it, & the traditional political class who see their position evaporating… — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 28, 2019

…This newly-empowered political engine that drove #Rosselló from power will have to thread the needle carefully, not succumbing to the sectarianism that bedevils so many popular movements while continuing to maintain their (now overwhelming) pluralistic, popular legitimacy./END — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 28, 2019

ps At the celebratory march held in Hato Rey on Thursday, people were literally carrying signs with the image of senate president Thomas Rivera Schatz (& Vásquez ) with the words "You're next" on them. Worth bearing in mind as this hurtles forward. — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 28, 2019

Or maybe Congress should step in and let Donald Trump appoint an interim governor?

"The Commonwealth agrees that since Congress retains ultimate sovereignty over territories, it could exercise its powers under the Territorial Clause to impose federal rule over a territory through a federal official."@DavidBegnaud @leylasantiago https://t.co/gQYcul5Zkq — FixPuertoRico (@FixPuertoRicoUS) July 28, 2019

If Congress were to establish an Assistant Secretary of @Interior for #PuertoRico to act as governor and legislature for the Commonwealth, …. https://t.co/gQYcul5Zkq — FixPuertoRico (@FixPuertoRicoUS) July 28, 2019

