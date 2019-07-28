Joe Lockhart, former press secretary under President Bill Clinton thinks every single one of Donald Trump’s supporters is a racist:

Anyone who supports a racist or a racist strategy is a racist themselves. 2020 is a moment or reckoning for America. Vote for @realDonaldTrump and you are a racist. Don’t hide it like a coward. Wear that racist badge proudly and see how it feels. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 27, 2019

And another great hire by CNN:

“CNN political analyst” Trump 2020 is looking pretty strong https://t.co/zN9PGTsnCO — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) July 28, 2019

It’s like 2016 never even happened:

And to think Hillary only called Trump supporters “deplorables.” https://t.co/y2BHTe1mQ4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 28, 2019

It’s officially “Racist” to vote Republican. Glad we cleared that up. JFC. https://t.co/wdrlTe4dbA — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) July 29, 2019

Do these people enjoy losing? It's incredible to watch, truly. I know goldfish with more self-awareness. Trump is going to landslide 2020 if this carries on. 😂 https://t.co/DL2iSudSS7 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 28, 2019

‘Racist’ is the new ‘deplorable?’ Let’s see how that works out. https://t.co/oyg2cD83jd — Jennifer Bukowsky (@esqonfire) July 28, 2019

Fact check of this tweet by Scott Adams: 100% True:

Was there some sort of competition to be the worst person on the planet? I think I found the winner. https://t.co/ZN5xE0xeVt — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 28, 2019

Shhh:

Good to know since Bill Clinton supported Senator Robert Byrd, a KKK leader. https://t.co/diTIhSqhui — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) July 28, 2019

And this is a heck of a way to get those Obama voters back in the fold:

What about the 8.4 million Americans who voted for Obama and Trump? https://t.co/k541i2GiI2 — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) July 28, 2019

