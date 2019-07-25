FFS, CNN! You’re just going to let Rep. Ted Lieu spout off on some brand new conspiracy theory that someone “got to” or “talked to” Robert Mueller and that’s why he walked back his statement yesterday?

Rep. @tedlieu responds to Robert Mueller's clarification regarding guidance against indicting a President: “I don't know who got to him, I don’t know who talked to him, but that was very odd.” https://t.co/hKfyEFb7BC pic.twitter.com/kasLWHrjVu — CNN (@CNN) July 25, 2019

Total. Garbage:

Is he suggesting Mueller was compromised because he didn’t get the answer he wanted? Everyone on that hill needs a tin foil hat. — TK-0 (@CerebralAzasin) July 25, 2019

He is suggesting Mueller was compromised- lol — Progressive GOP (@NixonandIke) July 25, 2019

lol, tiger Ted is now fully undone.. I love it — Kelly (@onefastsumbich) July 25, 2019

This is also different than what he said to Anderson Cooper last night when he said Mueller corrected himself so he wouldn’t call President Trump a felon:

“I believe he fully understood my question. It was a logical extension of me getting him to establish the three elements of obstruction of justice were met and I think it’s what he actually believes,” Lieu told Cooper.. “I think he may have walked it back because he understood that what that means is we got a felon in the White House and that’s what the hearing showed today, that Donald Trump committed multiple acts of obstruction of justice.”

We eagerly await a new version of events on Friday from Ted.

***

Related: