UM, WHAT?

You know that story we told you about yesterday regarding the aide who will accompany Robert Mueller at his House hearing today? Well, we’re learning a lot more about him. His name is Aaron Zebley and he’s now being described as the “Deputy Special Counsel” and that he “had day-to-day oversight of the investigations conducted by the Office”:

From colleague Jake Gibson. Source close to Mueller says "Aaron Zebley was the Deputy Special Counsel & had day-to-day oversight of the investigations conducted by the Office. He will accompany..Mueller to the..hearings, as was discussed with the committees more than a week ago.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

Earlier Zebley had been described only as Mueller’s chief of staff:

Rumor is that Aaron Zebley (Mueller’s Chief of Staff) will be on the witness panel with Mueller. You don’t get to change the rules right before kickoff, especially after a 22 month, $30 million investigation. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 23, 2019

Oh, and he also defended Hillary Clinton’s “basement server guy” when he left the FBI to enter private practice:

So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers. What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the “basement server guy” who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Needless to say, President Trump is pissed:

It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

From Yahoo News:

Zebley had previously represented former Clinton aide Justin Cooper, who helped set up a private email server for Clinton when she was secretary of state.

FFS. Does anyone in D.C. care about conflicts of interest or nah?

(2) Mueller is bringing attorney Aaron Zebley, to be sworn in as a witness for 2nd hearing. Hearing covers crimes by Russians including the criminal conspiracy to hack into the DNC, Clinton computer system and distribute stolen files and materials and disinformation campaign 4/4 — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) July 24, 2019

According to reports, Zebley will be sworn in at the second hearing of the day in from of the Intelligence Committee but not the first hearing in front of the Judiciary Committee:

Fox is told Intelligence Committee will swear in Mueller counsel Aaron Zebley before hearing tomorrow. Judiciary Cmte GOPers say Zebley is not on the witness list — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 24, 2019

Maybe Republicans can ask him about that hammer?

Mueller’s lawyer Aaron Zebley helped stonewall congress when representing the Clinton IT aide who set up Hillary’s home brew server. Same IT aide destroyed Hillary’s old BlackBerries with a hammer too. https://t.co/DTTC0v8c3N https://t.co/KsDl3cesKZ — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 24, 2019

The spectacle starts at 8:30 am:

Robert Mueller is testifying before the House Judiciary & Intelligence committees today, beginning with the House Judiciary committee at 8:30 am We're taking your calls leading up to the event. Tune in now: https://t.co/JHEssDkEuq pic.twitter.com/RXWKHCrOxz — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) July 24, 2019

***