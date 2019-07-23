A video has gone viral showing NYPD officers getting humiliated after making an arrest in Harlem. Check it out:
DISRESPECT: This is what #NYPD Officers are faced with today. Petrified to take action. #BlueLivesMatter @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio @NYPDnews @NYPD73Pct pic.twitter.com/VRpVKBS5Jb
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 22, 2019
Here’s another angle showing what the cops had to deal with:
RESTRAINT pic.twitter.com/MhvXjceiI6
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 22, 2019
NYPD Cheif Terrance Monahan responded to the video by saying “EVERY New Yorker MUST show respect for our cops”:
The videos of cops being doused with water and having objects hurled at them as they made an arrest in #Harlem is reprehensible. NYC’s cops & communities have made remarkable progress — together — but EVERY New Yorker MUST show respect for our cops. They deserve nothing less. pic.twitter.com/mPtPPbUSGZ
— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 22, 2019
We do wonder what would’ve happened to the cops if they confronted those interfering with the arrest:
To NY’s Finest: the work you do every day is remarkable. We trust you to do what is a very difficult job. Use your discretion — make arrests when necessary — and know that you have our support and full confidence. Thank you for what you do day in and day out. Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/6Px4asur1h
— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 22, 2019
The NYC PBA is furious at what went down and is — rightfully so! — blaming politicians for allowing this climate to fester:
Our anti-cop lawmakers have gotten their wish: the NYPD is now frozen. It’s not the fault of these police officers. It’s the end result of the torrent of bad policies and anti-police rhetoric that has been streaming out of City Hall and Albany for years now. https://t.co/2dxkz8cdyD
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 22, 2019
And Rudy Giuliani called out Mayor Bill de Blasio over it:
Giuliani calls de Blasio a "disgrace" after NYPD attacked with water on streets of New York City https://t.co/X8hiA2XX1c
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 23, 2019
