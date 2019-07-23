A video has gone viral showing NYPD officers getting humiliated after making an arrest in Harlem. Check it out:

Here’s another angle showing what the cops had to deal with:

NYPD Cheif Terrance Monahan responded to the video by saying “EVERY New Yorker MUST show respect for our cops”:

We do wonder what would’ve happened to the cops if they confronted those interfering with the arrest:

The NYC PBA is furious at what went down and is — rightfully so! — blaming politicians for allowing this climate to fester:

And Rudy Giuliani called out Mayor Bill de Blasio over it:

