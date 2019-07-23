A video has gone viral showing NYPD officers getting humiliated after making an arrest in Harlem. Check it out:

Here’s another angle showing what the cops had to deal with:

NYPD Cheif Terrance Monahan responded to the video by saying “EVERY New Yorker MUST show respect for our cops”:

The videos of cops being doused with water and having objects hurled at them as they made an arrest in #Harlem is reprehensible. NYC’s cops & communities have made remarkable progress — together — but EVERY New Yorker MUST show respect for our cops. They deserve nothing less. pic.twitter.com/mPtPPbUSGZ — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 22, 2019

We do wonder what would’ve happened to the cops if they confronted those interfering with the arrest:

To NY’s Finest: the work you do every day is remarkable. We trust you to do what is a very difficult job. Use your discretion — make arrests when necessary — and know that you have our support and full confidence. Thank you for what you do day in and day out. Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/6Px4asur1h — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 22, 2019

The NYC PBA is furious at what went down and is — rightfully so! — blaming politicians for allowing this climate to fester:

Our anti-cop lawmakers have gotten their wish: the NYPD is now frozen. It’s not the fault of these police officers. It’s the end result of the torrent of bad policies and anti-police rhetoric that has been streaming out of City Hall and Albany for years now. https://t.co/2dxkz8cdyD — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 22, 2019

And Rudy Giuliani called out Mayor Bill de Blasio over it:

Giuliani calls de Blasio a "disgrace" after NYPD attacked with water on streets of New York City https://t.co/X8hiA2XX1c — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 23, 2019

