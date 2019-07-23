You know that ridiculous fact check we told you about yesterday where PolitiFact looked into whether or not AOC was “crying over a parking lot”?

'Just stupid': PolitiFact beclowns themselves (again) over AOC (again), this time over those ridiculous weepy photos https://t.co/O5KP6mfdue — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2019

Well, here’s the hilarious response from PJ Media, our sister publication. “@AOC Was Weeping Over an Empty Road, Not an Empty Parking Lot”:

“Jim Treacher” was even kind enough to add a photo to his correction. Accuracy is important, especially when it’s funny, too:

But instead of taking the L, PolitiFact editor doubled-down and said “Our #factcheck does not describe the scene as just ‘an empty road.'”

Our #factcheck does not describe the scene as just "an empty road." The road is part of a larger site that our fact-check fully documents. You can see an arial photograph of the site that shows way more than the 'empty parking lot' posts. — Angie Drobnic Holan (@AngieHolan) July 23, 2019

They even have photos from space to prove it!

“Alexa, show us an example of ‘missing the point'”:

"Ha! AOC was crying over a parking lot!"

POLITIFACT: "False, haters, we checked a satellite image and it was an empty road." I might be paraphrasing @jamestaranto, but fact checks are like editorials but dumber. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 23, 2019

"Wow. AOC is crying completely real tears over what she's seeing. Should maybe we point the camera at it and take a picture?"

"Nah. I don't see what that would add to the story." — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 23, 2019

Are you familiar with the expression "Missing the forest for the trees"? Did you know that the person who came up with it wasn't anywhere near a forest? — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 23, 2019

FWIW, here’s the original:

Was @AOC crying over a parking lot while protesting family separation? False, she was standing on a road to a migrant facility, which was in her line of gaze, and was just beyond the port of entry. https://t.co/iDpcPCzcwh — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 22, 2019

