You know that ridiculous fact check we told you about yesterday where PolitiFact looked into whether or not AOC was “crying over a parking lot”?

Well, here’s the hilarious response from PJ Media, our sister publication. “@AOC Was Weeping Over an Empty Road, Not an Empty Parking Lot”:

“Jim Treacher” was even kind enough to add a photo to his correction. Accuracy is important, especially when it’s funny, too:

But instead of taking the L, PolitiFact editor doubled-down and said “Our #factcheck does not describe the scene as just ‘an empty road.'”

They even have photos from space to prove it!

“Alexa, show us an example of ‘missing the point'”:

FWIW, here’s the original:

