You know that ridiculous fact check we told you about yesterday where PolitiFact looked into whether or not AOC was “crying over a parking lot”?
'Just stupid': PolitiFact beclowns themselves (again) over AOC (again), this time over those ridiculous weepy photos https://t.co/O5KP6mfdue
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2019
Well, here’s the hilarious response from PJ Media, our sister publication. “@AOC Was Weeping Over an Empty Road, Not an Empty Parking Lot”:
IMPORTANT CORRECTION: @AOC Was Weeping Over an Empty Road, Not an Empty Parking Lot https://t.co/qbP0UTqeOF #Trending via @pjmedia_com
cc: @i_p_a_1 @ciaraorourke @StefPousoulides
— [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 23, 2019
“Jim Treacher” was even kind enough to add a photo to his correction. Accuracy is important, especially when it’s funny, too:
— [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 23, 2019
But instead of taking the L, PolitiFact editor doubled-down and said “Our #factcheck does not describe the scene as just ‘an empty road.'”
Our #factcheck does not describe the scene as just "an empty road." The road is part of a larger site that our fact-check fully documents. You can see an arial photograph of the site that shows way more than the 'empty parking lot' posts.
— Angie Drobnic Holan (@AngieHolan) July 23, 2019
They even have photos from space to prove it!
Don't TL;DR this one. Our #factcheck does not describe the scene as just "an empty road." The road is part of a larger site that our fact-check fully documents. You can see an arial photograph of the site that shows way more than the 'empty parking lot' posts.
— Angie Drobnic Holan (@AngieHolan) July 23, 2019
“Alexa, show us an example of ‘missing the point'”:
"Ha! AOC was crying over a parking lot!"
POLITIFACT: "False, haters, we checked a satellite image and it was an empty road."
I might be paraphrasing @jamestaranto, but fact checks are like editorials but dumber.
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 23, 2019
"Wow. AOC is crying completely real tears over what she's seeing. Should maybe we point the camera at it and take a picture?"
"Nah. I don't see what that would add to the story."
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 23, 2019
Are you familiar with the expression "Missing the forest for the trees"? Did you know that the person who came up with it wasn't anywhere near a forest?
— [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 23, 2019
FWIW, here’s the original:
Was @AOC crying over a parking lot while protesting family separation? False, she was standing on a road to a migrant facility, which was in her line of gaze, and was just beyond the port of entry. https://t.co/iDpcPCzcwh
— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 22, 2019
