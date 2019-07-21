As protests continue in Puerto Rico, Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced today that he “won’t see re-election” and “he’s also resigning as the head of the” New Progressive Party:
BREAKING: Puerto Rico Governor says he’s NOT resigning his position. But, he says he won’t seek re-election. He’s also resigning as the head of his party.
Will this be enough to satisfy protesters?
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 21, 2019
He made the announcement on Facebook and not in front of reporters, however:
It’s very telling that the Puerto Rico Governor is making an announcement on Facebook and not in front of a room of reporters where he could take questions. Also, I have asked several questions of his staff today but not gotten a response. They seem to be hunkered down.
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 21, 2019
And it doesn’t look like it will stop the protesters:
I certainly have not talk to every Puerto Rican, but the 50 people I’ve heard from in the last hour have all said: what the Puerto Rico governor said tonight isn’t enough – that it’s like throwing lighter fluid on an open fire – & that it will inflame demonstrations going forward
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 21, 2019
There’s a huge march planned for tomorrow and the governor and some protesters gave him a midnight deadline to leave office:
BREAKING: Protesters gave an ultimatum to the Governor after his address. “You have until 11:59pm to leave. If you refuse, we will make this country unmanageable” – @JerohimOrtiz pic.twitter.com/Na41r6WeDn
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 21, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of those who doesn’t think his announcement tonight was enough:
Once again: Rosselló must resign. https://t.co/bu2iz93yQX
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2019
Rosselló also lost the support of María Meléndez, mayor of Ponce:
The mayor of ponce is one of the most respected politicians in puerto rico and a member of the Governor's party. Here she tells Rossello to resign. https://t.co/czC2Wx0RJr
— Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) July 21, 2019
