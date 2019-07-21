As protests continue in Puerto Rico, Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced today that he “won’t see re-election” and “he’s also resigning as the head of the” New Progressive Party:

He made the announcement on Facebook and not in front of reporters, however:

And it doesn’t look like it will stop the protesters:

There’s a huge march planned for tomorrow and the governor and some protesters gave him a midnight deadline to leave office:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of those who doesn’t think his announcement tonight was enough:

Rosselló also lost the support of María Meléndez, mayor of Ponce:

