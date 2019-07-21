President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a wedding reception at his club in Bedminster, NJ, with the guests breaking out into a chant of “USA!” after he took photos with the happy couple. Check it out:

So honored to have President Trump @realDonaldTrump at my brothers wedding last night at @TrumpBedminster . Thank you for making their dream come true! #45 #KAG #2020 #USA @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/hwlxaIQpYH — Heather Mazzo (@Heatha29) July 21, 2019

More videos from the event:

According to the New York Post, it was a “MAGA-themed” wedding:

Trump crashes MAGA-themed wedding, prompting 'USA' chants. The bride and groom are blown away that the President of the United States came by to congratulate them as the crowd cheers! President @realDonaldTrump LOVES America and our 🇺🇸 #KAG https://t.co/P3btkBLD2g via @nypost — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) July 21, 2019

Can’t get more MAGA than having the president show up.

