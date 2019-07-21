President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a wedding reception at his club in Bedminster, NJ, with the guests breaking out into a chant of “USA!” after he took photos with the happy couple. Check it out:

More videos from the event:

According to the New York Post, it was a “MAGA-themed” wedding:

Can’t get more MAGA than having the president show up.

