This is amazing.

The Squad was interviewed by CBS’ Gayle King this morning where they basically doubled-down their criticism of Nancy Pelosi and warned her again of “singling out women of color”:

AOC and Rashida Tlaib tell CBS they're willing to meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Tlaib says she needs to be aware of the dangers of singling out women of color, "especially because some of us are getting death threats" https://t.co/U8CIQMFOm0 — Axios (@axios) July 17, 2019

Video here:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) calls out Pelosi: “She is Speaker … she can ask for a meeting to sit down with us … acknowledge the fact that we are women of color … be aware of that and what you're doing … because some of us are getting death threats”pic.twitter.com/ujGrfiSjFE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 17, 2019

Why are they repeating this? It’s crazy:

We’re in a Groundhog Day cycle of political idiocy. https://t.co/7ESsZiqvR7 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 17, 2019

Back to our regularly scheduled programming. https://t.co/kWVtimyl9E — neontaster (@neontaster) July 17, 2019

I'm willing to bet that the number of death threats they get is smaller than the number of times they demand special treatment because they get death threats, particularly on mundane things like "not being criticized by your own party's leadership." — neontaster (@neontaster) July 17, 2019

But clips from the entire interview will soon air in RNC and Trump 2020 ads. Here they are expressing no regrets on those past anti-Semitic remarks:

Absolutely shameful. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have no regrets about their inflammatory and anti-Semitic remarks. pic.twitter.com/XEVCFbuS79 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2019

On how AOC and the other new members will show Nancy Pelosi how it’s done:

WATCH: Rep. @AOC on being "new" in Washington and disagreements with party leadership: "The entire freshman class I would argue… was sent here because Americans are sick of how Washington works. So why would I learn a broken playbook?"https://t.co/h7eNguBpWU pic.twitter.com/x8QcCOe9pI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 17, 2019

On why cursing in an interview is OK:

"70% of Americans curse. I'm real. This is who I am. I'm rooted in where I come from and it's very common for me and for many of my residents to say things like that." — Rep. @RashidaTlaib on profane comments she made about impeaching President Trump earlier this year pic.twitter.com/nKsrQhdDeI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 17, 2019

“Nothing I said, at least to me, was meant” to be anti-Semitic:

So you don't regret your words either? — @GayleKing "I do not… I am grateful for the opportunity to really learn how my words made people feel and have taken every single opportunity I've gotten to make sure that people understood that I I apologize for it" — @IlhanMN pic.twitter.com/bS6JZwpLhU — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 17, 2019

***

Related: