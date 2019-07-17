This is amazing.

The Squad was interviewed by CBS’ Gayle King this morning where they basically doubled-down their criticism of Nancy Pelosi and warned her again of “singling out women of color”:

Video here:

Why are they repeating this? It’s crazy:

Trending

But clips from the entire interview will soon air in RNC and Trump 2020 ads. Here they are expressing no regrets on those past anti-Semitic remarks:

On how AOC and the other new members will show Nancy Pelosi how it’s done:

On why cursing in an interview is OK:

“Nothing I said, at least to me, was meant” to be anti-Semitic:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCAyanna PressleyIlhan OmarRashida Tlaib