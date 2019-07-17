Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was on with Tucker Carlson last night where he took aim at The Squad with three lines that are soon-to-be classics.

They’re the “horsewomen of the apocalypse,” “the reason there are directions on shampoo bottles” and they’re “wack jobs”:

🧐🧐🧐 — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) July 17, 2019

And libs were mega-triggered that President Trump quoted Sen. Kennedy is a series of tweets Wednesday morning:

“In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think that America is wicked in its origins, they think that America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil. They’re entitled to their….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

…opinion, they’re Americans. Now I’m entitled to my opinion, & I just think they’re left wing cranks. They’re the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle, & we should ignore them. The “squad” has moved the Democrat Party substantially LEFT, and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

….they are destroying the Democrat Party. I’m appalled that so many of our Presidential candidates are falling all over themselves to try to agree with the four horsewomen of the apocalypse. I’m entitled to say that they’re Wack Jobs.” Louisiana Senator John Kennedy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

Watch Sen. Kennedy here:

ICYMI: The so-called “squad” thinks that America was wicked in its origins & is even more wicked today. They’re entitled to their opinion, but I’m entitled to my opinion too, & I think they’re left-wing cranks. They’re the reason there are directions on shampoo bottles. pic.twitter.com/6uY8j5uiXK — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 17, 2019

