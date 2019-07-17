Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was on with Tucker Carlson last night where he took aim at The Squad with three lines that are soon-to-be classics.

They’re the “horsewomen of the apocalypse,” “the reason there are directions on shampoo bottles” and they’re “wack jobs”:

And libs were mega-triggered that President Trump quoted Sen. Kennedy is a series of tweets Wednesday morning:

Watch Sen. Kennedy here:

