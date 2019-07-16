Former FBI Director James Comey thinks America “is so much better than” President Trump and “next year we have a chance to prove it”:

This country is so much better than this president. And next year we have a chance to prove it. — James Comey (@Comey) July 15, 2019

And then he got dragged by liberal blue-checks! Journo Molly Knight reminded him, “You did this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”:

You did this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 16, 2019

Emmy Bengtson, deputy communications director for @SenGillibrand, weighed in as well:

weird of Jim to tweet a draft from 2015 https://t.co/4zTVuGvlxf — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) July 16, 2019

And here’s Twitchy regular James Morrison:

Put this Tweet alongside the definition of "tone deafness" in the dictionary of Things Having to Do With Elections as an example of it. Is he in denial, do you think? Or is he just pretending not to know the part he played in getting us here? https://t.co/32QEZoNOxo — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) July 16, 2019

It will be funny if Comey finds a way to help President Trump win again in 2020:

Yes we do but might I suggest you refrain from having any press conferences prior to the election. Thank you 🙂 https://t.co/TyhJFeERzZ — Ariaa Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) July 15, 2019

***