What a great catch by Grabien’s Tom Elliott.

Here’s then-President Obama explaining why economic refugees don’t qualify for asylum in the United States and how it would be so much better if they were able to file asylum claims in-country rather than making the dangerous journey through Mexico:

But it’s only racist when President Trump says it:

It would be nice if the media would do a better job of reminding folks of this:

Will The Sqaud have a press conference to address this?

***

