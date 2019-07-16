What a great catch by Grabien’s Tom Elliott.

Here’s then-President Obama explaining why economic refugees don’t qualify for asylum in the United States and how it would be so much better if they were able to file asylum claims in-country rather than making the dangerous journey through Mexico:

Flashback Clip of the Day: In 2014, @BarackObama says crime and poverty do not justify an asylum claim pic.twitter.com/SorutFTXL9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 15, 2019

But it’s only racist when President Trump says it:

Is it possible that BHO is a racist? I hope that the Squad can clarify this for us….I'm all confused… — Marie 🇺🇸 (@unperturbable) July 16, 2019

5 years ago. Obama was trying to make America white again, apparently. Though I don’t recall Nancy Pelosi mentioning that. Amazing how the standards have changed for Trump. — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) July 15, 2019

Wow, now we've had at least 2 racist presidents in the 21st century! My goodness what have we come to!? 😱 — Jellied_Donut (@Jellied_Donut) July 16, 2019

It would be nice if the media would do a better job of reminding folks of this:

So Barack also had his own Go Back Home moment with members of Congress? #complicitmedia — NewEngland⚖️Owl (@NewEnglandOwl) July 16, 2019

Will The Sqaud have a press conference to address this?

