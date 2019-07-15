At the big Daily Kos Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia on Sunday, Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted Americans for not celebrating all of the wonderful “non-violent movements” happening among the Palestinians:

Um. . .

Maybe if terrorists stop shooting rockets at Israel then we could do some celebrating:

Trending

Is arson non-violent? This was happening at basically the same time Rep. Omar was speaking:

And we eagerly await Rep. Ilhan Omar’s condemnation of Hamas:

Sigh:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ilhan Omar