At the big Daily Kos Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia on Sunday, Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted Americans for not celebrating all of the wonderful “non-violent movements” happening among the Palestinians:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says that the Palestinian movement against Israel is non-violent: “In the situation of Palestine, what we are doing right now is having hypocrisy in not celebrating non-violent movements there and condemning it.” pic.twitter.com/t2ypORMtXu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 14, 2019

Um. . .

Palestinian government literally pays a salary to the families of terrorists who kill Jews. As for BDS, it is an antisemitic movement. We don't celebrate KKK members who just discriminate without violence either. https://t.co/fwlFYIMcRx — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 14, 2019

Maybe if terrorists stop shooting rockets at Israel then we could do some celebrating:

Is arson non-violent? This was happening at basically the same time Rep. Omar was speaking:

Kibbutz Magen is my home in #Israel. This is how our backyard looked today because of Hamas’ incendiary balloons. What would you do if this was your backyard? Kibbutz Magen is my home in #Israel. pic.twitter.com/bcR9fb9KZS — Yoni Michanie (@jmich019) July 14, 2019

And we eagerly await Rep. Ilhan Omar’s condemnation of Hamas:

Senior Hamas leader Fathi Hamad urged Palestinians to "attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing." A Hamas official said Hamad's comments "don't represent Hamas" because Hamas considers only 90 percent of Jews as legitimate targets. https://t.co/MH4poYwgwS — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) July 14, 2019

Sigh:

Hamas teaches young children to kill Jewish children, simply because they’re Israeli. Who pays for these events to brainwash children into becoming future terrorists? Is it funded by an educational committee, that is funded by the government, that is paid by our taxes in “aid”? pic.twitter.com/GknQKG1dTQ — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) July 14, 2019

***

