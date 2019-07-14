Breaking news out of Florida where Sen. Rick Scott has called out the government of Puerto Rico amid growing calls for Gov. Ricardo Rossello to resign:

Keep in mind, Gov. Rossello endorsed Bill Nelson in 2018:

Trending

Gov. Rossello said he won’t resign, however, and riot police have been deployed as protesters take to the streets:

Rossello is facing two scandals. 1., hundreds of pages of group chat messages were released that included profane and misogynist comments from Rossello and his top aides and allies:

Two officials have already resigned:

And 2., former officials were indicted last week and charged with corruption:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Puerto RicoRicardo Rossello