Breaking news out of Florida where Sen. Rick Scott has called out the government of Puerto Rico amid growing calls for Gov. Ricardo Rossello to resign:

Puerto Rican families deserve better. I’ve made ten trips to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria. I’ve been there for the island and I remain committed to the families of Puerto Rico. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 14, 2019

But all credibility has been lost. It is clear that the families of Puerto Rico need leadership committed to creating better opportunities on the island. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 14, 2019

Keep in mind, Gov. Rossello endorsed Bill Nelson in 2018:

No confidence from Florida @SenRickScott for Puerto Rico Gov. @ricardorossello (who, as you may recall, endorsed Scott’s opponent, Bill Nelson, in 2018). https://t.co/JHrvCVsRRA — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) July 14, 2019

Gov. Rossello said he won’t resign, however, and riot police have been deployed as protesters take to the streets:

In a statement, Gov. @ricardorossello said he is not resigning (at least for now), despite the recent “difficulties” facing his administration. Meanwhile, police in riot gear have been deployed to streets where protesters have been gathering outside the governor’s mansion. https://t.co/Wsjd0QvDfm — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) July 14, 2019

Rossello is facing two scandals. 1., hundreds of pages of group chat messages were released that included profane and misogynist comments from Rossello and his top aides and allies:

Puerto Rico's governor is facing calls to resign after 889-pages of messages sent by him and some of his cabinet members were published by the island’s Center for Investigative Journalism. The messages mocked political foes and allies alike. https://t.co/QXb9Pn9SDk — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 14, 2019

Two officials have already resigned:

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s administration was rocked by the publication of a trove of derisive messages sent by the governor and some of his cabinet members and top aides in a private chat. Two senior officials have already resigned. https://t.co/4SE3uj6u1A — NYT National News (@NYTNational) July 14, 2019

And 2., former officials were indicted last week and charged with corruption:

U.S. authorities indicted the former heads of Puerto Rico’s education department and health-insurance agency under Gov. Ricardo Rosselló https://t.co/f3lFEG58oh — Capital Journal (@WSJPolitics) July 14, 2019

